Days after announcing Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Bola Tinubu met the former Borno governor in Abuja on Monday, July 11

It was gathered that the Monday meeting was the first time Tinubu will be seeing Shettima in person after the announcement

According to Joe Igbokwe, the duo will be on their way to Osun state to campaign for Governor Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the election

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, for the first time after announcing him as his running mate for 2023.

The meeting of Tinubu and Shettima took place on Monday, July 11, at an airport in Abuja.

Tinubu meets Shettima after announcing him as running mate (Photo: @HoeGee_Tyla)

Source: Twitter

A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by @HoeGee_Tyla.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, Joe Igbokwe, a supporter of the Lagos former governor's presidential candidate, shared another clip of Tinubu, Shettima, and other APC bigwigs on their way to Osun to campaign for Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the state's gubernatorial election.

2023: Kwankwaso drops strong message about Tinubu’s health, campaign as Shettima is confirmed running mate

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had advised Tinubu to pay attention to his health.

The NNPP leader said campaigns are very challenging and Tinubu needs to take things easy for the sake of his health.

He stated:

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

There have been concerns about Tinubu's health since he made known his intention to be the next president of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso speaks on Tinubu picking Shettima as running mate

Asked if he was threatened by Tinubu’s choice, the former Kano governor said he likes the combination, noting that the former Lagos governor is a strategist.

He raised concerns about the platform they were contesting on, saying he did not know what they would do differently from the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng