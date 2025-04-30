Nigerian singer Davido trended online alongside his wife as he celebrated her birthday in an international way

Videos captured the moment the Afrobeats star spoke glowingly about his woman and compared her to his late mother, Veronica Adeleke

The celebrity chef also melted he hearts of fans with a clip of how she made her birthday wishes, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music singer Davido (born David Adeleke) is overjoyed as he celebrates his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke's 30th birthday.

Legit.ng reports that the celebrity chef celebrated the milestone on April 30, 2025, with close family and friends in a pleasant, exclusive gathering organised by the Afrobeat phenomenon himself.

Clips circulating online caught the cozy atmosphere of the private gathering. Notably, Davido's hype guy, Special Spesh, stated that this was the first time the 5IVE hitmaker had personally prepared such a celebration for someone.

Further into the evening, Davido paid glowing tribute to Chioma, comparing her generosity and courage to that of his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

In his moving address, the Grammy-nominated performer commended Chioma as the first lady in his life who could fully accept and adore all of his children as if they were her own.

He also emphasised her humility, describing how she never hesitated to give food to anyone in their home, regardless of class, even if they were cleaners.

Davido’s Chioma makes a wish on her birthday

Another beautiful moment showed twins mum spending a quiet time with her man.

Davido lit the candles on a portable juicy birthday cake and gently asked Chioma to make a wish.

The celerity chef whispered her wish and blew out the candles while friends and family cheered her on.

See the video of Davido praising Chioma:

Watch the video of Chioma making her birthday wish:

Netizens react to Chioma’s birthday celebration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

christie_augustine8 said:

"And am going to spend the rest of my life with her for sure ❤️❤️❤️❤️!!he ment every word he said🔥🔥🔥."

okwy_mfb said:

"Gbam , eziokwu ! And no Cho Cho Cho. Grace personified and favored. My prayer for her today for her 30th birthday is that she will continue to grow in good health with abundant wisdom. No weapon formed or fashioned against her prospers. Every place the mention her name for evil or bad God, and the host of heavenly angels will answer them by fire. Upward ever for and the husband Davido. I cover her and her entire family with the precious blood of Jesus. Chioma, u are a winner for ever."

dufie_m wrote:

"We love you deeply mama ibeji and we blow you kisses and hugs wherever you are. Cheers."

_ellary said:

"Why did he feed her like a baby he’s giving cough syrup 😂😂."

black__tima_baby wrote:

"Happy birthday my chi Long life blessing we love you and we love you for ever happy birthday to you again my chi🍾🧁🍫💪❤️❤️."

akwetefabricsbybeeju wrote:

"What is 001 giving 002 ?😍❤️. The way he delivered it.. David is a case 😂😂. Happy birthday my lovely 002."

saf_kat_official wrote:

"She's been nothing but graceful. May you never change, and may Allah bless, guide, and protect you and family. Love ❤️ always. ❤️"

mashalrahma said:

"Hope you all had Davido saying about chioma his speech was clear meaning chioma has been there even before coming to social media so those saying Davido was lying about the 13years they have been together hope you are listening."

itsminah242 wrote:

"She’s one of the most strongest and beautiful woman I have ever seen😘and I love her SM🫶🏽Happy birthday mrs adeleke❤️."

