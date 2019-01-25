Top 25 richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2021

The list of richest Nollywood actors tends to change year to year, as more and more new faces appear on the scene. Who has earned the title of the richest Nigerian star in 2021?

Top richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2021.

The success of the Nollywood film industry is credited to its talented filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, directors, costume designers, make-up artists, and much more. The industry has proven to be a goldmine for established and upcoming actors in Nigeria and Africa at large.

So, who are the top richest Nollywood actors in 2021?

Top 25 richest Nollywood actors in Nigeria and their net worth

Here is the list of the richest actors and their net worth.

25. Alexx Ekubo - $1 million

Alex Ekubo

Alexx is a Nollywood actor and model. He made it into the limelight after he ranked second at the 2010 Mr Nigeria beauty contest. In movies, Alexx Ekubo mostly plays the roles of detective, playboy, gold digger, among many others.

He has appeared in movies like The First Lady, The American King: As told by an African Priestess and Hot Girl Next Door.

His net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

24. Odunlade Adekola - $1 million

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade Adekola is a well-known Yoruba actor, filmmaker, producer, and director who has appeared in several renowned Yoruba films.

Odunlade has produced and directed a number of films, and he recently finished construction on a multimillion-naira hotel in Ogun State.

Adekola has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

23. Nonso Diobi - $1 million

Nonso Diobi has had a magnificent journey in the film industry. He has made appearances in more than 200 movies since he joined Nollywood back in 2001.

The 45-year-old actor, director and model was born on July 17, 1976, in Enugu, Nigeria.

Nonso Diobi starred in movies like Makers of Justice, and Bafana Bafana. But, he made his big break when he was featured in the film Across the Bridge.

Diobi's net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

22. Segun Arinze - $1.5 million

Segun Arinze

Segun Arinze was the star of the film Black Arrow and former head of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Those who watched the series Ripples would remember Richard Mofe-Damijo's role and Segun Arinze.

Arinze’s net worth is 1.5 million U.S. dollars.

21. Yul Edochie - $1.8-2 million

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie is an actor and model with a net worth of $2 million. He hails from the Anambra state in Nigeria. He is the son of the renowned actor Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie made his big break in 2007 when he starred in the film Wind of Glory.

20. Olu Jacobs - $2.3 million

Olu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs, born Oludotun Jacobs, was born on July 11, 1942, in Abeokuta, Nigeria. He is among the most popular Nigerian Hollywood actors who have appeared in more than 100 films.

Olu Jacobs is also an international actor who has displayed unmatched talent, having starred in both Nollywood and British films. His current net worth is $2.3 million.

19. Kanayo O Kanayo - $2.5 million

Kanayo O Kanayo

Kanayo O Kanayo is a popular veteran actor born on March 01, 1952. He made his debut in the film industry in 1992 through the film, Living in Bondage; ever since he has starred in more than 300 films.

Kanayo O Kanayo's current net worth is $2.5 million. He appears among the top 20 richest Nollywood actors in Nigeria.

18. Emeka Ike - $3 million

Emeka Ike

Emeka Ike is a Nollywood actor who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Emeka came into the limelight following his debut in the film, Deadly Affair which was released in 1997.

Apart from his acting career, Emeka Ike is immersed in the real estate business and has invested hugely. His current net worth is $3 million.

17. Zack Orji - $3 million

Zack Orji

Zack Orji, born Zachee Ama Orji, is a well-known Nollywood actor, director and producer. He was born in Libreville, Gabon. He was raised in three countries, Cameroon, Benin, and Togo. Therefore he can speak English and French fluently.

Zack Orji made his debut in the acting scene through his appearance in the film, Unforgiven Sin which was released in 1991. Zack has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

16. Sam Dede - $3 million

Sam Dede

Sam Dede is an actor and director but also doubles up as a politician and lecturer. He was born in the River State, Nigeria.

Sam Dede has appeared in numerous films taking up different parts and roles. He lectures at the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. His current net worth is $3 million.

15. Mike Ezuruonye - $3.5 million

Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye has been recognized in the Nollywood industry for his incredible talent. He was born on September 20, 1982, in Lagos State, Nigeria. Before his acting career, he was a banker.

He has appeared in numerous films and is popularly known for his role, especially when angry. His net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million.

14. Bovi Ugboma - $3.5 million

Bovi Ugboma

Bovi is one of the best comedians and actors in Nigeria. He made his acting debut in 2016 in the movie It's Her Day. He wrote and featured in the 2021 comedy movie My Village People.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel that currently has over 290k subscribers. His current net worth is approximately $3.5 million.

13. Osita Iheme - $3.5 million

Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme is a popular figure in the film industry and is considered one of the best and among the highest-paid actors in Nigeria. He comes from Imo State, Nigeria and made a name for himself when he starred in the popular movie Aki Na Ukwa.

He was partnered with Chinedu Ikedieze in the film. Osita Iheme has made so many appearances in movies. Besides his acting, he is the founder and owner of Inspired Movement Africa, an inspirational and motivational organization.

He has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

12. Chinedu Ikedieze - $3.6 million

Chinedu Ikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze was born on December 12, 1985 in Bende, Abia State, Nigeria. Just like Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze made his major break in the movie Aki Na Ukwa.

Since his appearance in the film, he has been partnered alongside Osita in several movies. The duo never ceases to amaze the audience. He is the famed GLO Ambassador with a net worth of $3.6 million.

11. O.C Ukeje - 3.7 million

O.C Ukeje

After winning the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) reality show, O.C. Ukeje went on to star in a number of award-winning films, including Two Brides and a Baby, Hood-rush, Alan Poza, Confusion Na Wa, and Half of a Yellow Sun.

O.C Ukeje has an estimated net worth of $3.7 million.

10. Pete Edochie - $4 million

Peter Edochie

Pete Edochie has been regarded as one of the most talented actors in Africa who has won several awards. He was born on March 07, 1947, in Enugu, Nigeria.

He made his debut through the movie Things Fall Apart. Prior to his debut in the film industry, Pete Edochie worked with the Nigerian Railway Corporation. His net worth is $4 million.

9. Nkem Owoh - $4 million

Nkem Owoh

Nkem Owoh is popular for his comedic acts. However, he made his major break and became popular through the film, Osuofia in London.

Nkem Owoh was born on February 07, 1958, in Enugu State, Nigeria. He took up acting while still at the University of Ilorin, where he pursued his studies and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Nkem Owoh net worth is estimated at $4 million.

8. John Okafor - $4.2 million

John Okafor

John Okafor is the funniest actor in Nollywood. He came to the limelight and was loved by many following his appearance in the comedic film, Mr Ibu.

He has appeared in more than 200 movies, characterized mainly by stupidity and interference from reality. His net worth is estimated to be $4.2 million.

7. Clem Ohameze - $4.5 million

Clem Ohameze was born June 27, 1965, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He joined the Nollywood film industry in 1995. Three years later, he made his big break when he was part of the movie End Time.

He then appeared in several movies. He is married to Chimwe Esther Ohameze. Clem Ohameze's net worth is estimated to be $4.5 million.

6. Ramsey Nouah - $4.5 million

Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah is an actor who has gained a reputation as a lover boy as a result of his roles in various romance films.

He was born on December 19, 1970, in Edo State, Nigeria. His father is from Israel, while his mother is from Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria. Ramsey has a net worth of $4.5 million.

5. Desmond Elliot - $5 million

Desmond Elliot

Desmond Elliot is a well-known actor, director and film producer. He has appeared in various productions, including movies, television shows, and soap operas.

Not long ago, he turned into politics; however, he is still featured in some of the movies and other productions. According to Celebrity Net worth, his net worth is $5 million.

4. Kenneth Okonkwo - $5 million

Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo is a renowned veteran actor. He was born on November 06, 1968, in Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria.

He is popularly known for his role in the Nollywood movie, Living in Bondage, where he plays Andy Okeke.

He has a net worth of $5 million. He appears among the top 10 richest Nollywood male actors.

3. Chidi Mokeme - $7 million

Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme is a renowned actor as well as the host of a TV reality show. He was the host of the Gulder Ultimate Search reality show.

Apart from his acting career, Chidi Mokeme earns through event management, TV hosting and brand endorsements. He is among the richest actors in Nollywood with a net worth of $7 million.

2. Richard Mofe Damijo - $7 million

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe Damijo is popularly known as RMD. He has been in the film industry for some time. Richard is very hard-working and has received praise and accolades for his performance.

In addition, he entered politics and was appointed by the Delta State Governor as commissioner of culture and tourism. He has a net worth of $7 million.

1. Jim Iyke - $30 million

Jim Iyke

Who is the richest Nollywood actor in Nigeria? Jim Iyke tops the list of the richest Nollywood actors. He was born James Ikechukwu Esomugha on September 25, 1971. He is the only boy in a family of eight children.

He has grown to be one of the best actors who has won various awards. Other than his earnings from being an actor, he has earned much as a producer and other businesses.

Jim Iyke made his debut in the film industry through the film, Last Flight to Abuja. He is considered one of the richest in Nollywood, with a net worth of $30 million.

Frequently asked questions

Here are the most common questions about the wealthiest actors in Nollywood.

How much do Nollywood actors get paid?

Nollywood actors are paid between N200,000 and N400,000 per film.

Who is the highest-paid Nollywood actor?

According to Ghgossip.com, Richard Mofe-Damijo is the highest-paid actor. He receives N2 million per movie.

Who is the richest Nigerian actress?

Genevieve Nnaji is Nigeria's richest actress. In 2021, her net worth was estimated to amount to $10 million.

These are the top 25 richest Nollywood actors in 2021 along with their net worth. Now you know the names of the most financially successful actors from Nigeria.

