Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ondo state - The death of Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu hits many Nigerians in a hard way after showing signs of recovering from his prolonged illness.

While family, friends and Nigerians continued to pay tribute to the fallen hero, here are some interesting facts to know about Akeredolu.

Pastor's son and other interesting facts about late Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Photo Credit:@RotimiAkeredolu

Source: Twitter

Birthplace/ Son of a Revered

According to the Ondo state website, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was born on 21st July 1956 in Owo, Ondo State to the Late Rev. J. O Ola Akeredolu of Owo and Lady Evang. Grace Akeredolu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Education

Primary School education at Government School Owo

He started his secondary education at Aquinas College Akure in 1968 after which he moved to Loyola College, Ibadan in 1969 to complete his secondary school Education.

Akeredolu also attended Comprehensive High School Ayetoro for his Higher Secondary School Certificate.

He gained admission to study law at the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) IN 1974 and graduated with a LLB degree in 1977.

He later proceeded to the Nigerian Law School for his B.L. in 1978.

He was the Vice President of the student union in 1975/76, during his University days

Personal life

He was married to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is from Imo state and they are blessed with four children

Akeredolu hobbies include Lawn tennis, Reading and Singing.

Patron of many associations

The Patron, The Nigerian Law Society, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Patron, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria(BRECAN),

Patron, The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

Patron, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Oyo State branch.

Governor of Ondo state

Akeredolu was sworn in as governor of Ondo state on September 17, 2017, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was re-elected governor in 2021 for a second term in office.

Nickname

He was popularly known and called AKETI by friends and admirers.

Unlike other governors, who preferred to be addressed as your Excellency, Akeredolu adopted "Arakunrin" as his prefix.

Governor Akeredolu dies after prolonged illness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akeredolu reportedly died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

The governor was said to have died of prolonged leukaemia at a state house hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning, December 27.

Multiple media cited a reliable source over the death of the governor, who died at the age of 67.

Source: Legit.ng