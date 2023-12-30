Three lecturers at the University of Lagos, Dr O. T. Olakoyejo, Dr O. O. Adewumi, and Dr A. O. Adelaja, have been awarded the ANSYS Funded Curriculum Grant worth $15,000

The grant was awarded for the creation/development of innovative undergraduate engineering curricula

University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, congratulated the lecturers, expressing expectations of positive impacts on their faculty

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

Akoka, Lagos state - Three lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr O. T. Olakoyejo, Dr O. O. Adewumi and Dr A. O. Adelaja, have won the ANSYS Funded Curriculum Grant Award which is worth $15,000.

According to a statement by the university, the grant was awarded for the creation/development of innovative undergraduate engineering curricula or to evolve existing courses to incorporate Ansys simulation.

Three lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have won the ANSYS Funded Curriculum Grant Award. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The lecturers are from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Faculty of Engineering.

Legit.ng gathers that ANSYS is an American multinational company that develops and markets Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)/multi-physics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation.

The company simulates 3D models or structures or machine parts designs for stress, strength, temperature distribution, thermal conductivity, elasticity, fluid flow, air flow, etc.

UNILAG vice chancellor reacts

The Vice-Chancellor, of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, congratulated the three lecturers on the feat.

Professor Ogunsola said she expected they would no doubt develop the curriculum, improve the learning experience and promote innovations and learning outcome of the students in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Faculty of Engineering.

ABU lecturer wins 2023 best PhD thesis award

In a related development, Dr Muhammad Ribadu Ayuba, a distinguished Sociology lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, recently won the 2023 Rahamon Bello Best Ph.D. Thesis Award in African Studies at UNILAG.

The esteemed award, named after the former Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Rahamon Bello, signifies Dr. Ayuba's exceptional contributions to African and Diaspora studies.

The management of UNILAG confirmed the development in a post shared on the institution's X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 30.

Source: Legit.ng