Lagos State University (LASU), on Tuesday, June 13, conducted its 2022/2023 matriculation ceremony at the main campus, Ojo

LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said 10,301 students out of over 40,0200 applicants were admitted

Olatunji-Bello reiterated the institution's commitment to producing graduates who will be catalysts in the Greater Lagos project

Ojo, Lagos state - The Lagos State University (LASU) has admitted 10,301 students out of over 40,0200 applicants that applied to the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this on Tuesday, June 13, at the institution’s 2022/2023 matriculation ceremony at the main campus in Ojo, Lagos, The Nation reported.

Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, told newly admitted students to count themselves lucky. Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

Source: Facebook

Olatunji-Bello:

“You must count yourselves very lucky to be among the very few that applied. It is on this note that I will advise you to face your studies so as not to lose the huge opportunity of getting a university education.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She explained that LASU’s objective is to produce graduates who will be catalysts in the process of transforming the state to a Greater Lagos.

The VC noted that the university is committed to its policy of refunding 50 percent of tuition fees to students who consistently maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session.

Olatunji-Bello urged the students to strive for academic excellence and shun social vice.

She said:

“Avoid examination malpractices, do away with corruption and hooliganism and other vices that can expose you to danger as those found culpable will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary mechanisms.”

LASU students to use electric scooters as university launches alternative campus shuttle, photos emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an innovation has arrived at Lagos State University, Ojo, as its management has launched electric scooters as an alternative means of transportation inside the campus.

Unlike other campuses that solely use fuel-powered buses and tricycles to shuttle students within the university, the management of LASU struck an MoU with Trekk Scooters, an international e-sharing scooter platform, to make the campus more eco-friendly.

“Lagos is a Yoruba land”: State assembly to make laws protecting indigenes’ property, Obasa declares

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the state as a Yoruba land, adding that the assembly will do anything within its power to protect the interest of indigenes.

Obasa disclosed that the assembly would make laws to protect indigenes' property and economy.

Source: Legit.ng