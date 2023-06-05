"I Stayed Home Doing Nothing" 70-Year-Old Nigerian Man Returns to University, Graduates with First Class
- Ben Duamlong, a 70-year-old man, has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS)
- Duamlong, former Super Eagles assistant coach, was among the 112 students who bagged first-class degrees from the varsity
- The septuagenarian disclosed that he went back to school after he tired as a football coach because of his passion for education
Jos, Plateau state - A 70-year-old former Super Eagles assistant coach, Ben Duamlong, has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state.
As reported by Daily Trust, Duamlong disclosed that he went to UNIJOS for the degree programme in painting after his retirement as a football coach because of his passion for education.
Duamlong was among the 112 students who bagged first class out of 20,532 students that the university graduated in 2023.
According to the septuagenarian, obtaining a first-class degree certificate ought not to be a big deal for students.
Why I Returned to School to Study
Speaking on why he returned to school to study, Duamlong said his passion for art made him return to acquire a degree in painting.
The former coach of Nigeria Under-20, and assistant coach for the Super Eagles during the Korea /Japan 2022 World Cup, said:
“What prompted me to go back to the university at this age is because of my passion for art. All my life, I have always drawn but never painted. I like painting. I can draw but I can’t paint. So, after retiring in 2014, as a footballer, I stayed home doing nothing. That is why I decided to go back to school.”
