Ben Duamlong, a 70-year-old man, has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Duamlong, former Super Eagles assistant coach, was among the 112 students who bagged first-class degrees from the varsity

The septuagenarian disclosed that he went back to school after he tired as a football coach because of his passion for education

Jos, Plateau state - A 70-year-old former Super Eagles assistant coach, Ben Duamlong, has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state.

As reported by , Duamlong disclosed that he went to UNIJOS for the degree programme in painting after his retirement as a football coach because of his passion for education.

70-year-old bags first class from UniJos. Photo Credit: Sheriffdeen Ojon Olorunfemi/Hypeman Cliff Billz. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Duamlong was among the 112 students who bagged first class out of 20,532 students that the university graduated in 2023.

According to the septuagenarian, obtaining a first-class degree certificate ought not to be a big deal for students.

Why I Returned to School to Study

Speaking on why he returned to school to study, Duamlong said his passion for art made him return to acquire a degree in painting.

The former coach of Nigeria Under-20, and assistant coach for the Super Eagles during the Korea /Japan 2022 World Cup, said:

“What prompted me to go back to the university at this age is because of my passion for art. All my life, I have always drawn but never painted. I like painting. I can draw but I can’t paint. So, after retiring in 2014, as a footballer, I stayed home doing nothing. That is why I decided to go back to school.”

