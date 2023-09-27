London, United Kingdom - Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2024 edition of its Nigerian university rankings, which this year rates over 35 Nigerian universities.

Covenant University listed as number 1

The British magazine said it used carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three vital areas: teaching, research, and societal impact.

Per a recent report by University World News, is led by Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, while the University of Ibadan (UI), is second and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state, emerged third.

Itemised below is the full list of the top 15 best universities in Nigeria for 2024, according to Times Higher Education:

1) Covenant University

Covenant University is placed in No.601–800th globally.

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian University, which has been operating with official status since 2002 in Ota, Nigeria.

The university has four colleges: The College of Business and Social Sciences; the College of Leadership and Development Studies; the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.

2) University of Ibadan

Founded in 1932, the University of Ibadan (UI) was the first university to be established in Nigeria. Originally an affiliated College of the University of London, it was granted full independent status in 1962.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes across its 16 faculties that include: arts, science, basic medical sciences, clinical sciences, agriculture, social sciences, education, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, technology, law, public health, dentistry, economics, renewable natural resources, and environmental design and management.

3) Federal University of Technology Akure

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) is located in Akure, the capital city of Ondo state.

There are 10 schools at the university including life science, physical science, earth and mineral sciences, environmental technology, engineering and engineering technology, agricultural and agricultural technology, logistics and innovation technology, computing, postgraduate studies and the college of health sciences.

4) UNILAG

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a public research institution located in Lagos. It was established in 1962.

There are 12 faculties at the university including arts, clinical sciences, education, and engineering, law.

5) Bayero University

Bayero University is located in Kano, a city in northern Nigeria and the capital of Kano state. It is the second largest city in Nigeria after Lagos.

The first university in the state, it was founded in 1975 when it was upgraded from Bayero University College to a fully accredited university.

6) UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was founded in 1975 and is based in Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara state.

Subjects on offer include agriculture, clinical sciences, medical sciences, law, education, engineering and technology, physical sciences, arts, pharmaceutical science, social sciences, veterinary medicine, and management sciences.

7) University of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka is a federal university in Enugu. It was founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe (Governor General of Nigeria from 1960 to 1963 and first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966) in 1955 and formally opened in 1960.

UNN operates 102 academic departments across 15 faculties and offers 82 undergraduate programmes and 211 postgraduate programmes.

8) Afe Babalola University

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti is a private university located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Afe Babalola University, founded in 2009, is located on 130 hectares of land.

9) UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is located in the city of Benin in Edo state. It was established as an Institute of Technology in 1970, became a university in 1971, took its current name in 1972 and became a federal institution in 1975.

Students study across two campuses, the Ekehuen campus and the main Ugbowo site.

10) FUNAAB

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is one of the three federal universities of agriculture created by the Nigerian government in 1988.

It moved to its present location, a 10,000-hectare site 10 miles outside of the city of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state, in 1997.

It is divided into colleges of environmental research management, animal science and livestock production, agricultural management and rural development, plant science and crop production, biological science, food science and human ecology, engineering, physical science, and veterinary medicine.

11) LAUTECH

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) was originally established in 1990 as Oyo State University of Technology, Ogbomoso (OSUTECH). It was renamed just one year later.

The university is located in Ogbomosho, a city in Oyo state, southwestern Nigeria.

12) LASU

Established in 1983, Lagos State University (LASU) is a public university in Nigeria, operating three major campuses, namely: Ojo, Ukeja and Epa. It is owned by the Lagos state government.

As the only state university in Lagos, LASU has over 35,000 students enrolled full-time in courses at diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

13) Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University is located in Akwa, the capital of Anambra state. Established in 1991, the university has multiple campuses in Awka, Nnewi, Agulu and Ifite-Ogwuari in Ayamelum local government area.

It is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

14) OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal government-owned and operated Nigerian university. It was established in 1962 as the University of Ife. In 1987 it was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of the university’s founding fathers and eminent lawyer, nationalist, and politician.

The university is organised into 13 faculties, which offer a range of undergraduate courses.

15) Uniport

Founded in 1975 to serve Rivers state, the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) attained full university status in 1977.

Its faculties include health sciences, humanities, social sciences, laboratory technology, education, engineering, management sciences, agriculture, pharmaceutical sciences, dentistry, and law, as well as a business school.

