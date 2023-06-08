Nigeria lost one of its prominent lawmakers, Senator Annie Okonkwo, to the cold hands of death on Thursday, June 8

The influential senator, who passed on at the age of 63, represented the Anambra Central senatorial district between 2007 to 2011

He was reported to have passed on in an unnamed hospital in the United States after a long battle with a terminal illness

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A former lawmaker, Senator Annie Okonkwo, has been pronounced dead in an unnamed hospital in the United States.

The lawmaker who represented Anambra Central senatorial district passed on less than two weeks after he celebrated his 63 birthday.

Senator Okonkwo passed on at the age of 63 in an unnamed US hospital. Photo Credit: Annie Okonkwo

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, his demise was a result of a long battle with a terminal illness.

A family member who pleaded anonymity confirmed the report of his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another message from his family member, according to Daily SUN, reads:

“The entire Okonkwo family of Iruebenebe village Ojoto, announces the passing on to glory of High Chief Annie Okonkwo. Indeed, Ojoto has lost her political pillar.”

Who is Senator Okonkwo

The deceased lawmaker was a native of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area, and he was in the House of Senate between 2007 to 2011 under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aside from politics, Senator Okonkwo was successful in the industrial sector as a businessman of repute with investments in telecoms, commodity trading, real estate, oil and gas.

He owns Reliance Telecoms, Clemco Industries, Modern Communications (satellite TV Network), MacClemm Marketing Communications, Sunflower Nigeria and Pentagon Oil.

Senator Okonkwo obtained an Advanced Diploma in Marketing and an Advanced Diploma in Commercial Law and Practice from the University of Lagos).

He is also an Alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, where he also got an Advanced Diploma in Management.

Tears as Nigeria’s 1st Female Senator Franca Afegbua Dies

Similarly, Nigeria lost Senator Franca Afegbua in the early hours of Sunday, March 12.

Afegbua whose death was announced by her family is the first female senator in the most populous country in Africa.

The funeral details of the deceased former lawmaker will soon be made public, according to her family.

Source: Legit.ng