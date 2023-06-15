Abdulkarim Chukkol has been appointed as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chukkol’s appointment came a day after Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended indefinitely by President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 14

Below are important things to know about the EFCC acting chairman as presented on the EFCC website

Immediate past position

Chukkol, a vastly experienced investigator with specialty in cybercrime and money laundering was the Director of Operations of the Commission before stepping in as the EFCC acting chairman

Educational background

Abdulkarim Chukkol is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri, Borno state. He acquired his first degree in 2000.

Chukkol holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, and a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.

EFCC pioneer staff

A pioneer staff of the Commission, when it was established and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One.

Special training

The acting EFCC chairman is an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Academy, Quantico; European Center of Security Studies, Germany, and a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

Chukkol has attended several courses, seminars, and workshops on Public Corruption, Advance Fee Fraud, and other economic and financial crimes, including the Oxford University, United Kingdom, in 2022.

Previous Command appointments

He was the Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands between 2011 -2016,

The EFCC acting chairman was the pioneer Commander of the Uyo Zonal Command in 2017 and Commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020.

Nigeria representative at fighting fraud

He is Nigeria’s Contact person at the International Mass Marketing Fraud Working Group representing key Government regulatory, law enforcement, prosecution, immigration and customs, financial intelligence, consumer protection agencies as well and trade and competition bureaus dealing with mass marketing-related issues from Spain, Nigeria, Belgium, Europol, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

Awards

He has received several awards and recommendations for his works and initiatives in the anti-corruption agency.

Chukkol has won “the Most Outstanding Award in Operations” from the EFCC

“Outstanding Performance Award” by the United States Department of Justice, among others.

