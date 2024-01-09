UI, OAU, Others Emerge Winners as Nigerian Students Compete in Economic Impact Challenge
- Africa's Future Economic Leaders (AFEL) has announced winners from different schools who made exceptional contributions to the economic discourse
- Students from the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, and other universities from the south-west region were among the winners
- The organisers said the AFEL's Economic Impact Challenge is aimed to encourage research, creativity, and active participation among economics and law students
Some students from the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, shone like a million stars at the Africa's Future Economic Leaders (AFEL) challenge.
The inaugural Economic Impact Challenge was facilitated by Awakessien Mekitmfon (Co-convener) and Oluwatosin Wilde (Programme Manager)
According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng, each participant represented their university with unique visions for Africa's economic future.
Eight universities in the Southwestern region of Nigeria participated in the AFEL's Economic Impact Challenge, intending to encourage research, creativity, and active participation among economics and law students.
AFEL said the following winners from different schools made exceptional contributions to the economic discourse:
Category 1: Policy Advocacy and Implementation
1st Place: University of Ibadan
2nd Place: Obafemi Awolowo University
3rd Place: Babcock University
Category 2: Policy Research and Presentation
1st Place: University of Ibadan
2nd Place: Obafemi Awolowo University
3rd Place: Adekunle Ajasin University
The organisers said the students displayed a profound understanding of economic challenges and also presented innovative solutions that aligned with AFEL's vision of supporting youths in driving economic development in Africa.
