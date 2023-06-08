The 2023 general election has come and gone with its negatives and positives nationwide

However, one of the positive sides of the 2023 general election is the inclusion of women in governance

During the elections, seven states had women as their deputy governors, including Ekiti, Rivers, Kaduna, Ogun, Ebonyi and two others

As the big brother of Africa, Nigeria is known for its rich cultural diversity and vibrant democracy. This trait has seen a steady rise in the participation of women in various leadership positions.

Over the years, Nigerian women have shattered glass ceilings and defied societal norms to assume influential political roles.

In the country's continuous quest towards gender equality and inclusivity, it is essential to highlight the remarkable achievements of women in politics.

Their diverse backgrounds and expertise bring fresh perspectives, empathy, and a deep commitment to fostering development and progress in their respective states.

This piece highlights the trailblazing female deputy governors who have made their mark in Nigeria's political landscape.

Here is the complete list of female deputy governors in Nigeria and their states.

1. Monisade Afuye (Ekiti State)

Born on 28 September 1958, Monisade Afuye is the current deputy governor of Ekiti State.

She was born into royalty to the family of the late Prince Noah Afeni Adegboye and Queen Esther Adegboye.

The 64-year-old politician holds a national diploma and a higher national diploma in public administration from Crown Polytechnic, Ilawe, Ekiti State.

2. Prof Ngozi Ordu (Rivers State)

The 70-year-old is a Food/Industrial and Public Health Microbiology Professor from the University of Port Harcourt.

Her academic excellence is highly revered in the state as she has often been referred to as the intellectual jewel of Rivers State.

In 1979, she bagged her first degree in Microbiology from the University of the West of Scotland, where she also bagged the Best Academic Prize for two consecutive years in 1977 and 1978.

She bagged her master's from the prestigious University of London in 1983.

3. Dr. Hadiza Balarabe (Kaduna State)

Hadiza Balarabe is a medical doctor and a versatile Nigerian politician from Kaduna State.

She is a two-term deputy governor of Kaduna State between 2019 to 2023 under the administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, she was announced as the running mate to Senator Sani Uba, who won the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

She was sworn in for her second stint as deputy governor on Monday, May 29, 2023.

4. Naimot Salako Ayodele (Ogun State)

Born on January 8, 1966, Naimot Salako Ayodele is the daughter of the late Prof Lateef Akinola Salako NNOM, CON, a Nigerian academic of pharmacology and therapeutics.

The 57-year-old Naimot had her first stint as deputy governor of Ogun State in 2019 when she was sworn in alongside Governor Dapo Abiodun.

On Monday, May 29, 2023, she began her second stint deputising Governor Abiodun.

5. Dr Akon Enyakenyi (Akwa Ibom State)

Senator Akon Enyakenyi, PhD has a long list of accomplishments as a politician even before becoming the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom.

The 63-year-old has had a stint working for the federal government as the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2015 under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

She also has legislative experience becoming an elected Senator in 2019 representing Akwa Ibom South.

In 2022, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) selected her as the running mate for Pastor Umo Eno.

6. Josephine Piyo (Plateau State)

Josephine Piyo is another female politician of repute in the northern region of Nigeria.

Just like Dr Enyakenyi of Akwa Ibom State, Piyo has been in active politics before becoming the deputy governor of Plateau State.

She was formerly the chairman of the Riyom local government area, a member of the Plateau state parliament, a special adviser to the state governor and a member of the federal House of Representatives.

7. Patricia Obila (Ebonyi State)

Before becoming Deputy Governor, Mrs Obil was a seasoned grassroots politician in Ebonyi State.

She was a two-time vice chairman of the Afikpo North local state government area.

She is the first female deputy governor since the creation of Ebonyi State in 1996.

Aisha Dahiru Binani and other northern women breaking barriers in Nigeria’s male-dominated political landscape

Similarly, the political scene in the northern region of Nigeria is gradually experiencing a paradigm shift

Powerful women that command authority, splendour and good oratory traits have begun to emerge from the north.

Most recently, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Dahiru, AKA Binani, is giving the incumbent a run for his money.

