Trendupp Africa - organisers of Nigeria’s first and widely acclaimed award for Influencers and Content Creators - is proud to unveil the comprehensive list of nominees for the third edition of her awards initiative, Trendupp Awards. Founded & recognized as Nigeria’s first ever award to laud creativity and celebrate the audacity of content creators and influencers in the country, the award honours individuals and brands across various fields and platforms for their excellent use of social media.

Trendupp Awards Unveils 2023 Nominees

Having received over 200,000 nominations from the general public, across sixteen categories between April 18 - May 11 2023, six nominees have now emerged per category representing the best and brightest talents in the Nigerian digital landscape. The winners will be announced during this year’s anticipated awards ceremony on Sunday July 9, 2023.

Commenting on the quality of Nigerian creators who made the list this year - Iyin Aboyeji, one of the Audacious Trendupp Awards Judging Council and Founder, Future Africa, stated “I take pride in what the Trendupp Awards platform symbolizes — a platform aimed at supporting these creative minds for their audacious contributions to the online community through diverse niche, innovative content, disruptive collaborations. Alongside my fellow jury members, I look forward to the selection of the eventual category winners based on the three key criterias - Creativity, Consistency & Engagement.”

See below, the full list of the Trendupp Awards 2023 nominees:

Force of Instagram: Taaooma, Sheggz, Enioluwa, Priscy, Bimbo Ademoye, Tomike.

Force of Virality: Portable, Carter Efe, PapayaEx, The Honest Bunch, Lege Miamii, DJ Obi; (ENDOWED BY McVitie’s).

Force of Wellness: Aproko Doctor, Kemen Fitness, Diary of a Naija Girl, Pastor Bolaji, Noisy Naija Paediatrician, TheOlushola.

Force of Twitter: Daniel Regha, Alex HouseOf308, Ben Hundeyin, B.O.D Republic, Mbah, Rutie_xx.

Force of Lifestyle Content: Diiadem, KokoByKhloe, Akin Faminu, ThisThingCalledFashion, Neo Akpofure, Beauty Tukura.

Force of Collaboration: 1xBet, Pepsi Nigeria, Tecno, ChipperCash, Flying Fish, Goldberg.

Force of Social Good: Tunde Onakoya, SavvyRinu, Seyi Oluyole, OsitaPopcorn, Tosin Olaseinde, Otto Orondaam.

Force of Tech Content: VictorPraizeTech, ValorReviews, KnewKeed, Ola of Lagos, Kagan, Ogeh Ezeonu.

Force of YouTube: BrainJotter, Fisayo Fosudo, Broda Shaggi, Tayo Aina, SisiYemmieTV, SamSpedy.

Force of Comedy Skits: NasBoi, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Taaooma, SirBaloComedy, SydneyTalker, Gilmooree.

Force of Online Sensation: YhemoLee, Charles Okocha, PocoLee, Phyna, Timi Agbaje, Tiannah's Placempire; (ENDOWED BY Africa Magic).

Force of TikTok: MachiGoldPranks, PurpleSpeedy, Crispdal, Otweytwey, SoftMadeIt, AgentOfLaughter.

Emerging Force: SalemKinging, JayOnAir, Sophie (Soso), LayiWasabi, AbikeShugaa, KingCregx.

Force of Creative Arts: Saga, Korty, DanDizzy, Niyi Fagbemi, Itom, SlickCityCEO; (ENDOWED BY MTVBase).

Force of Food Content: Hilda Baci, TSpices Kitchen, TheKitchenMuse, Opeyemi Famakin, ChefCupid, ProphetRolex.

Force of Influence: KieKie, Bimbo Ademoye, Rufai Oseni, MrMacaroni, Aproko Doctor, Enioluwa; (WINNER GOES HOME WITH A BRAND NEW CAR, Courtesy Mikano Motors).

For more information about each category and the nominees, kindly visit https://www.trenduppawards.com/nominees

Further details on the award can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp & website www.trenduppawards.com/

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with DottsMediaHouse and proudly supported by Mikano Motors, Pepsi Nigeria, McVitie’s Nigeria, Tramango, MTV Base, Africa Magic, PopCentral Television, Legit.ng, BellaNaija, Zikoko, Brand Communicator, and YNaija.

Trendupp Awards 2023 Sponsors and Partners

Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse - The media company for leading brands across Africa - known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria.

