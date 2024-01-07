Following the exposure of a university issuing fake certificates in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the Nigerian government is taking measures to clean up the tertiary education sector

The Ministry of Education has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo, while the NUC is actively working to eliminate fake universities in Nigeria

The NUC has also listed nine universities under investigation, cautioning that certificates from these institutions will not be recognized for NYSC, employment, or further studies

In the wake of the viral undercover investigation which exposed a university issuing fake certificates in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the Nigerian government has taken steps to sanitise the nation's tertiary education sector.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Federal Ministry of Education suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has also reiterated its commitment to eradicating fake universities in Nigeria.

Chris Maiyaki, the NUC acting secretary, recently said the commission had arrested some persons for operating illegal universities in Nigeria.

NUC lists 9 universities under investigation

Meanwhile, in its latest bulletin, the NUC released the list of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria and those currently undergoing investigation.

The universities under investigation are:

National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nasarawa state North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state West Coast University, Umuahia. Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state Volta University College, Aba, Abia state Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University L. I.F.E Leadership University, Benin City, Edo state

According to the NUC, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of the listed illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk.

“Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies. The relevant Law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action," the commission stated.

Fake certificates: Universities in Benin, Togo affected by FG's suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 45 universities will be affected by the federal government's decision to suspend evaluation and accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

Some of the institutions include Institut Supérieur de Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP), Lakeside University College (LUC) Benin, and African University of Bénin.

