Canada hosts some of the world's highest-ranked universities and higher education institutions. It has a leading healthcare system, so it always requires nurses and other healthcare staff to maintain it. If you are looking forward to a nursing course, here are the top 15 cheapest nursing schools in Canada for international students.

Canada is known for its high-quality education system. Nursing programs in Canadian universities and colleges are often well-regarded internationally, providing students with a strong foundation of knowledge and skills.

Top 15 cheapest nursing schools in Canada for international students

Do you want to study nursing, but the programmes in your country do not satisfy you? Check out this list of affordable nursing schools in Canada for international students. Find the nursing school of your dreams today.

1. Brandon University

Founded: 1890

1890 Email address: admissions@brandonu.ca

If you want to study in Canada and not go broke, consider Brandon University. It is the cheapest option available for international nurses-to-be. Brandon University has small class sizes, which allows the students to get to know each other and their teachers better and better grasp the subject.

The Nursing programme at this university offers various exciting and unique clinical opportunities at different hospitals, clinics and care facilities. Students can also enjoy the newly built Health Studies Complex with up-to-date facilities.

2. Cape Breton University

Founded: 1951

1951 Email address: pb@cbu.ca

The Cape Breton University offers a nursing programme to train excellent future nurses at affordable tuition. The knowledge provided to students is organised in a logical order (from simple to more complex), and new skills are taught based on previously learned knowledge. Each student has an opportunity to learn at their own pace.

3. Mount Royal University

Founded: 1910

1910 Email: international@mtroyal.ca

Mount Royal University (MRU) is a public university in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It offers a Bachelor of Nursing (BN) program that prepares students for a career in nursing. Mount Royal University is known for its interdisciplinary approach to education. Their average class size is 32 students.

4. University of Regina

Founded: 1974

1974 Email: ask.us@uregina.ca

The University of Regina is a top university in Saskatchewan that accepts international students from approximately 100 nations to their main campus. The University of Regina's nursing program is based on a culture of compassion, fairness, and inclusivity. Their curriculum and teaching methods integrate scientific, theoretical, and traditional knowledge with applied practice.

5. Memorial University of Newfoundland

Founded: 1925

1925 Email: signalhillcampus@mun.ca

The Memorial University of Newfoundland offers another fascinating collaborative nursing programme. Students can choose between studying at the Memorial University School of Nursing, St. John's, Grenfell Campus or online. They offer a graduate diploma, bachelor's degree, master and PhD.

6. University of Prince Edward Island

Founded: 1969

1969 Email: apply@upei.ca

The University of Prince Edward Island, Faculty of Nursing, provides a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) as a conventional four-year undergraduate program and a two-year accelerated option for students with a previous degree.

Graduates can take nursing licensure exams and become members of the College of Registered Nurses of Prince Edward Island.

7. University of Ottawa

Founded: 1848

1848 Email: adm.esi-nur@uOttawa.ca

Another collaborative programme that offers nursing students an opportunity to learn at one of the top Ottawa-based colleges. The students can gain the knowledge and skills required to become quality nurses during this four-year programme. The University of Ottawa is the largest English-French bilingual university in the world.

8. University of New Brunswick

Founded: 1785

1785 Email: chooseunb@unb.ca

The University of New Brunswick is a public university with two primary campuses in Fredericton and Saint John, New Brunswick. The university offers a two-year accelerated program at their Moncton site for students with at least 46 undergraduate degree credits. Students receive practical experience through clinical placements at health-related agencies across.

9. Saint Francis Xavier University

Founded: 1853

1853 Email: admissions@stfx.ca

St. Francis Xavier University is regarded as one of the greatest undergraduate institutions in Canada. Saint Francis Xavier has four academic faculties and offers various undergraduate, graduate, and professional diploma programs.

StFX's Rankin School of Nursing provides a unique program that prepares nurses to be competent, safe, caring, evidence-informed, and critical thinkers.

10. University of Manitoba

Founded: 1877

1877 Email: student_recruitment@umanitoba.ca

The University of Manitoba, located in the province of Manitoba, is a prominent Canadian public research university.

Their Bachelor of Nursing (BN) program provides students with a strong foundation of nursing expertise, practical clinical training, and the abilities needed to excel in a dynamic, varied, and fulfilling nursing profession.

This program is conducted in Winnipeg and extended to The Pas and Thompson in partnership with the University College of the North.

11. University of Toronto

Founded: 1827

1827 Email: admissions.sgs@utoronto.ca

Ranked among the globe's leading research-intensive institutions, the University of Toronto draws brilliant individuals from diverse backgrounds. The Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, integral to this institution, boasts a rich legacy in baccalaureate nursing education and enjoys worldwide acclaim for its exceptional educational offerings.

12. The University of British Columbia

Founded: 1908

1908 Email: eli.registration@ubc.ca

Founded in 1908, the University of British Columbia (UBC) is a venerable public research university. The UBC School of Nursing, situated at the Vancouver Point Grey campus, holds historical significance as one of UBC's pioneering academic endeavours.

The undergraduate and graduate programs are taught by experienced and award-winning faculty members who work to build a strong nursing community.

13. Queen's University

Founded: 1841

1841 Email: admission.queensu.ca

Queen's University, situated in Kingston, Ontario, is a prestigious Canadian institution renowned for its academic excellence and rich history. Queen's University provides two comprehensive full-time degree options: the BNSc four-year program and the two-year accelerated program tailored for individuals with prior university experience.

Additionally, they offer a range of advanced graduate programs, including the Master of Nursing – Primary Health Care Nurse Practitioner, Master of Nursing Science with both thesis and course-based pathways, a Primary Healthcare Nurse Practitioner Diploma, and an innovative online PhD in Nursing program.

14. Dalhousie University

Founded: 1818

1818 Email: admissions@dal.ca

The Dalhousie University, located in Nova Scotia, Canada, is a prominent public research institution boasting three campuses in Halifax, another in Bible Hill, and a supplementary medical school campus in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The School of Nursing presents an undergraduate baccalaureate degree program, allowing students to complete the program in either three calendar years as direct entry students or two calendar years as advanced standing students.

15. Western University

Founded: 1878

1878 Email: international@uwo.ca

The University of Western Ontario, located in London, Ontario, Canada, is a renowned public research university. At Western, you have the opportunity to pursue nursing and work toward becoming a Registered Nurse (RN) through their collaborative four-year program with Fanshawe College.

Is nursing a good course?

Nursing is a profession that is in high demand across the world. It offers a high degree of job stability. Also the demand for nurses is not limited to a single country; it's a global demand.

What are the cheap nursing schools in Canada?

Some of the cheap nursing schools in Canada include Brandon University, Cape Breton University, Mount Royal University, University of Regina and Memorial University of Newfoundland.

What is the average tuition at nursing schools in Canada for international students?

The average international undergraduate tuition fee for nursing schools in Canada is around CAD 24,852.

What is the average tuition for 1 year nursing programs in Canada for international students?

The tuition fees for 1-year nursing programs in Canada for international students can vary widely depending on the institution. On average, students can expect to pay anywhere around CAD 25,000.

Can you study nursing at a Canadian school from Nigeria remotely?

Various Canadian universities such as University of Ottawa offer online or distance education options for nursing.

Are there 2 year nursing programs available in Canadian schools?

Institutions such as University of New Brunswick, University of Prince Edward Island and Queen's University offer a two-year accelerated option for students with a previous degree.

What is the shortest nursing program?

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) is the shortest program that can be completed in about 1 to 2 years.

Canada is known for being safe and welcoming to international students. If you are looking for the cheapest nursing schools in Canada for international students, the above institutions will serve you well.

