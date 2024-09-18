World Bank Announces Exciting Job Vacancies, Nigerians Invited To Apply, Deadline Nears
- World Bank has announced job vacancies for graduates and has set a deadline for interested persons to submit an application
- These positions are open to graduates from Nigeria and other African countries, provided they meet the minimum qualifications
- The World Bank is recruiting for 20 new positions in its Western and Central Africa country offices
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
World Bank Group is inviting Nigerian graduates and beyond to apply for 20 new positions at offices in the Western and Central Africa Region.
The Bretton Institution said the job offer is for dedicated professionals with a passion for international development.
The World Bank, in a statement published on its website said:
"A career with the World Bank Group offers a unique opportunity to contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems. We are opening 20 new positions in our country offices in the Western and Central Africa Region.
"We are proud to be an equal opportunity and inclusive employer, not discriminating based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.
"In Western and Central Africa, the World Bank is a leading partner with a large portfolio of projects, technical assistance, and financial resources worth almost $57 billion.
"We work in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, trade, transport, energy, education, health, water, and many more. We also work on tackling some of the major global challenges of our time, including climate change and global pandemics."
World Bank said it offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for those seeking to make a meaningful impact through their careers.
It added:
"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online by September 25, 2024. Each job listing has a dedicated page accessible through the World Bank’s recruitment portal, where applicants can find detailed information and an "APPLY" button for easy submission."
List of Job vacancies and locations
- Nigeria: Transport specialist
- Senegal: Digital development specialist
- Senegal: Economist
- Senegal: Financial management specialist
- Sierra Leone: Human development specialist
Other roles can be found here.
Top 10 banks in Nigeria ranked by workers’ salaries
Earlier, Legit.ng provided a breakdown of the salaries of ten commercial banks with the highest salary.
The analysis showed that Ecobank emerged with the highest staff expenses, trailed by UBA and Access Bank.
Conversely, Unity, Fidelity, and Wema reported the lowest expenditure in this category.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.