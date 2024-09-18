World Bank has announced job vacancies for graduates and has set a deadline for interested persons to submit an application

These positions are open to graduates from Nigeria and other African countries, provided they meet the minimum qualifications

The World Bank is recruiting for 20 new positions in its Western and Central Africa country offices

World Bank Group is inviting Nigerian graduates and beyond to apply for 20 new positions at offices in the Western and Central Africa Region.

The Bretton Institution said the job offer is for dedicated professionals with a passion for international development.

The World Bank, in a statement published on its website said:

"A career with the World Bank Group offers a unique opportunity to contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems. We are opening 20 new positions in our country offices in the Western and Central Africa Region.

"We are proud to be an equal opportunity and inclusive employer, not discriminating based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.

"In Western and Central Africa, the World Bank is a leading partner with a large portfolio of projects, technical assistance, and financial resources worth almost $57 billion.

"We work in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, trade, transport, energy, education, health, water, and many more. We also work on tackling some of the major global challenges of our time, including climate change and global pandemics."

World Bank said it offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for those seeking to make a meaningful impact through their careers.

It added:

"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online by September 25, 2024. Each job listing has a dedicated page accessible through the World Bank’s recruitment portal, where applicants can find detailed information and an "APPLY" button for easy submission."

List of Job vacancies and locations

Nigeria: Transport specialist

Senegal: Digital development specialist

Senegal: Economist

Senegal: Financial management specialist

Sierra Leone: Human development specialist

Other roles can be found here.

