Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, has cried out about being the breadwinner of his family at the young age of 19

In an emotional video making the rounds, the livestreamer said he prefers not to visit his family and opened up about wanting to run away

Peller’s touching disclosure about being his family’s breadwinner at the young age of 19 raised mixed feelings among Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, has cried out about being weighed down by the responsibilities of being his family’s breadwinner.

Just recently, the live streamer was on TikTok live with Sandra Benede when he looked sullen. When asked what the issue was, Peller opened up about not liking what he's facing with his family at his young age.

Peller laments about being the breadwinner of his family at 19. Photos: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller said that despite not being 20 yet, he is facing a lot of things he should not be experiencing at this time in his life. He said:

“I don’t like what I’m facing at this young age, I’m not yet even up to 20 and I’m already facing all these. It’s not good. Even if I’m stubborn, I shouldn’t be facing all these things at this time.”

Why Peller doesn't like seeing his family

During the live show, Benede asked Peller when he last saw his family and suggested he spend time with them. The TikTok star kicked against it, stating that he doesn’t like to visit his family.

According to Peller, he prefers to send his family things and make sure they are doing fine. He also added that it is now as if he is the mother and father in the family, despite not being the eldest child.

The livestreamer said he doesn’t get any rest and has even considered running away and leaving everything behind.

Peller talks about being his family's breadwinner in touching video. Photos: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I don’t even like seeing my family, I prefer to send them things and make sure they are okay, I don’t like seeing them again because my thinking now has passed the way they think. It’s now as if I have become their mother and father. I am not the eldest, I have an elder brother. Na the person wey God bless later turn to their parent, I no dey rest. If not that they would be looking for me, I go just run comot go America dey stay for one place there and go offline. I’ve been wanting to do it since but I haven’t done it because they would be worried.”

Peller says he doesn't miss his mum

While lamenting, Peller insisted that he doesn’t miss his family members and that if he runs away, the only person he would miss is his girlfriend, Jarvis. He said:

“I swear with my life, I don’t miss my mother or my father, I don’t miss anybody. Before ehn, if my mummy travels and drops me with someone for her to return the next week, I would be crying, but now I don’t miss anybody. The only person I can miss is Jarvis, I swear to Almighty God. I call my family and I talk to them but I don’t usually miss them. I used to miss my family very well before but now ehn… because my thinking, everything don pass. E come be like say na me born them. The fame thing come be like say na…”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Peller laments being family’s breadwinner

The emotional video of Peller breaking down about being his family’s breadwinner at the age of 19 went viral on social media and raised comments from netizens. Some of them sympathised while others shared their experiences.

Humble__mercy___ said:

“Only bro knows what he’s going through. I pray God sees him through ❤️.”

Sandy_coco__ said:

“Breadwinner na human too abeg.”

Nk_steve00 wrote:

“But u don't mind making millions at this young age. You have alot to be grateful for young man.”

Nwokensogbu1 said:

“If grace locate you. No turn bk on ur family.”

Dazzlnsbeautylounge said:

“No one will understand him till u wear those shoes!!”

_i_am_adewunmi wrote:

“You are missing a girl that can leave at anytime more than your parents lol 😂 God won’t let you loose them…..then you will the importance of a parent in a child life, the role your parents can play in your life boyfriend/girlfriend can’t do it don’t let anyone lie to you.”

Otimike57 said:

“He just doesn’t know how to put his words together in order not to get into trouble when trying to say something. He’s NOT saying he doesn’t love his family or don’t want to see them bcus of the level of his thinking, he’s just overwhelmed with responsibilities and whenever he goes to see them he would definitely meet another responsibility and this really have made it tiring to go there. He now prefers to love and care for them from afar.”

_dee__deee wrote:

“At this point he needs love from his family not pressure please they need to show him love❤️.”

Jennex_cee said:

“Sometimes family can break you down especially when are the bread winner😢.”

Fzee_skincare_product said:

“Honestly some family members can cause you depression speaking from experience mostly when you’re emotionally person , my eyes don see sege but I have to talk to myself and put my happiness first before anyone.”

Iam_arikeoflagos said:

“I honestly understand the pressure that will be on him being the breadwinner ko easy Rara.”

Tinkycateringandrentals wrote:

“They've stressed him out with the notion of him the Ologo of the family- God will help him. He's talking now and people are abusing him.”

Peller takes Jarvis to visit mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller introduced his partner, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita (born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata), to his mother.

Videos circulating online captured the heartwarming moment Peller’s mother was overjoyed to meet the woman her son brought home.

In one video, the elderly woman lovingly held Jarvis by the waist as they walked through the house, greeting family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng