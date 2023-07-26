President Bola Tinubu has denied the report that his administration has increased the tuition fees of federal universities across the country, saying that the university remains tuition free.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, said the federal universities only announced “discretionary charges” for registration, laboratory, and hostel accommodation, among others.

The statement, which was shared by Bayo Onanuga, a member of the presidential inaugural committee, emphasised that “They are not tuition fees.”

Alake went further:

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

Since the signing of the student loan bill, some federal and state universities have announced an increment in the amount that students will have to pay by over 200 per cent.

Last week, some federal institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), joined the latest in hiking their fees for new and returning undergraduates students.

