Canada has announced a new immigration pathway for different skilled workers

The country said it is looking for welders, plumbers, and carpenters from Nigeria and other countries

Canada announced that it would take about 500,000 immigrants in the next three years

Canada has opened a new immigration route for carpenters, plumbers, and wielders from other countries, including Nigeria.

According to a statement by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRRC) Canada on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, the country said that a streamlined pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing, and welding is urgently needed.

Canada invites plumbers, welders from Nigeria with a special visa plan Credit: vitapix

Source: Getty Images

Canada places priority on skilled labour force

Canada said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Canada’s Express Entry (EE) system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields.”

The country prioritizes inviting skilled newcomers with trade experience; it wants to meet the growing demand for talent and fill critical positions contributing to its economic growth and advancement.

“These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks,” it said.

Marc Miller, Minister of IRCC, said it is critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in the country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector to find and maintain the workers it needs.

Miller said:

“This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades’ workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more talented individuals to Canada.”

In May 2023, Sean Fraser, the ex-IRCC minister, stated that changes to EE via category-based selection are a novel process to welcome skilled new entrants with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

BusinessDay reports that the country’s express entry is an online system the Canadian government uses to give permanent residence to skilled workers. It is the primary system for managing qualified worker applications for Canadian immigration.

Experts espouses best way to apply

Lawyers at First Immigration Law Firm Based in Canada said the country provides different ways for professionals and workers to qualify for its immigration permanent resident visa.

“The most prominent option is through Express Entry, Canada’s main pathway for economic class skilled workers. Your best bet to be eligible under the entry is to meet the Federal Skilled Worker Program requirements or Canadian Experience Class,” they said.

The country’s aging populace and declining birth rate have shrunk its labor force, forcing it to boost efforts to attract prominent, young, and vibrant immigrants by offering immigration-friendly policies.

In 2022, the country’s federal government announced an ambitious plan to take 500,000 immigrants by 2025, with almost 1.5 million new immigrants coming to the country over the next three years.

Canada landed 437,120 permanent residents in 2022, about an 8% increase from the total number of PRs in 2021, IRCC said.

It grew for Nigeria by 41.% to 22,130 last year from 15,595 in the previous year.

"I got my visa within 9 days": Lady secures visa to canada in less than two weeks, relocates with happiness

Legit.ng reported that a lady got her Canadian visa approved just nine days after she made the application.

The Nigerian lady, Chineye Udezo, shared the good news of her relocation to Canada with her followers on TikTok.

Chineye revealed to her followers that she applied for the same Canadian visa a year ago and was denied.

Source: Legit.ng