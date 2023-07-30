Starting with $5 million ads revenue, X will now reward qualified creators in Nigeria and other countries

Eligible participants to start receiving payment from July 31, 2023

As long as eligibility is met, all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled

In an effort to keep top talent on its platform who are qualified globally, Twitter, now rebranded as X, has started splitting ad income with verified producers, the company has announced.

Legit.ng previously reported, the microblogging platform was getting ready to launch a new programme that would let verified content providers get paid for including adverts in their answers.

Twitter would pay Nigerians and other creators $5 million in the first round of creator payments Photo credit - Investopedia, The Leap

In a blog post, the platform stated that as part of the programme, it would pay Nigerians and other creators $5 million in the first round of creator payments cumulative from the month of February onward.

It said that if they met the requirements and their compensation amount exceeded the minimum level of $50 USD, qualified creators who set up their payout information would start receiving payments the week of July 31.

Eligible X blues are qualified

In order to keep things as easy as possible, the business stated that "all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility requirements and join."

Additionally, it stated that Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing would be independently set up by Creators.

In the meanwhile, the corporation has established certain guidelines, noting that individuals found guilty of violating the conditions of the advertisements revenue share programme may have their membership in the programme terminated.

It stated participant are not permitted to use sexual content, violence, illegal activities, alcohol among others. He continued by saying that Creators cannot try to monetize copyrighted information that they do not own.

Eligibility

• Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations.

• Have at least 15M impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

• Have at least 500 followers

• Have a Stripe account. The company work with Stripe as payment processor, for payouts.

• Adhere to Ads Revenue Share Terms

steps to apply

From the Monetization area of the app, eligible users can sign up and set up payments. On iOS and Android, you can find this in the side menu, and on the web, it's in the overflow menu. After clicking "Join and setup payouts," Stripe, our payment processor, will redirect you to set up an account so you can start receiving your part. You can transfer money to your external bank account using this Stripe account. As long as you have made more than $50 USD, you will start receiving payouts at a regular cadence once you opt in.

