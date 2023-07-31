The ranking and standard of tertiary institutions are a few of the things parents and prospective students considered before applying to any institution of their choice.

These considerations cut across all categories of tertiary institutions, federal, state and private universities.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: Covenant leads other private universities in Nigeria.

In its latest ranking, Webometric ranked Covenant University, Ota as the best private university in Nigeria.

Below are the top 10 private universities in Nigeria.

Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian University, located in Ota, Ogun state.

The University was established in 2002 by the Living Faith Church World Wide.

Covenant University is founded on Christian mission ethos.

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State

This is another university owned by the Living Faith Church World Wide.

Landmark University commenced full operation on March 21, 2011, after the National Universities Commission (NUC) granted the owner license to run undergraduate programs in the Colleges of Agricultural Sciences; Sciences and Engineering, Business and Social Sciences.

According to the school website, Landmark is committed to raising leaders who shall be equipped with the skills and character to lead the world in meeting the needs of humanity-FOOD.

Redeemer’s University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Occupying the 3rd position is Redeemer’s University, situated between Ibafo and Asese Junction at Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Like Covenant and Landmark University, Redeemer’s University is a private Pentecostal Christian University.

The University is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is a Pan-African institution, established in 2007.

AUST was established out of the need to create strong Pan-African centres of excellence to improve sub-Saharan Africa’s capacity in Science and Technology.

The university currently only offers Graduate level programs with a combination of coursework and cutting-edge research.

American University of Nigeria, Yola

The American University of Nigeria was founded in 2003 by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, along with other local and international statesmen and academic leaders.

The institution was conceived as a university which would focus on development issues while providing an education modelled after the best US practices in content and pedagogy.

Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu state

Godfrey Okoye University was established in 2009 as a Catholic University by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

The university received its first set of students on Monday, 7 December 2009 after being approved by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on 27 October 2009.

Skyline University, Kano

Skyline University Nigeria is located in Kano state, the largest and most industrialized state in northern Nigeria.

The University is the first private tertiary institution in Kano and is currently housed in a 15-story tall building

Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun state

Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2004 in obedience to divine instructions by the Christ Apostolic Church.

The University opened to students for the 2006/2007 academic session on 25th October 2006 after the Federal Executive Council approved it on 8th February 2006.

Babcock University

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was approved on April 20, 1999, by the Federal Government as one of the first three private universities in Nigeria.

The University is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church

What is now known as Babcock University started as a senior college for training church workers from the West African sub-region and opened its doors with only seven ministerial students.

Gregory University Uturu, Abia state

Gregory University Uturu is a private Catholic university based in Uturu, Abia State.

The university was established in 2012 and named after Pope Gregory I and the founder, Professor Gregory Ibe, is chancellor of the university.

