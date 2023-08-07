Two Nigerian sisters who worked as health workers in Canada have become TikTok sensations after sharing a video of their dance moves

The video, which has received many views, showed the sisters grooving to a catchy song in the hospital corridor

The sisters are among the many health care workers who enjoy a high salary and a rewarding career in Canada

Two sisters from Nigeria, both health workers in Canada, have captured the hearts of TikTok users with their joyful dance video.

The sisters, who worked at the same hospital in Canada, decided to take a break from their busy schedules and have fun.

Happy sisters who are health workers dances energetically. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

They recorded themselves dancing to a popular song in their hospital uniforms.

Sisters who work in Canada dance energetically

The sisters wanted to show that they are not only talented dancers but also dedicated nurses who provide quality care to their patients.

They are part of the large number of health care workers who earn a high income and a satisfying career in Canada, one of the best destinations for nurses worldwide.

Their dance video is a testament to their positive attitude and love for life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oluwadunsinprecio reacted:

"I need this job pls, am in brampton."

@yar babanta said:

"Me and my sister soon. Ineed ur help i want to study in ple and a bow can i go about it please help a sister God bless you."

@faustinaefuaeromo wrote:

"Please help me with any school I can study health care online."

@Executive001:

"I have certificates .please help guys how can I apply."

