In recent years, Nigeria has evolved from the conventional way of paying for electricity to modern methods. This was made possible by introducing the prepaid meter, mandated by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). Here is a guide on how to recharge prepaid electricity meter online.

There are numerous benefits of having a prepaid meter. For instance, it becomes possible to stay in control of the electricity consumption in your home, an you will be able to buy electricity units or top-up anytime to keep the power on at home.

How to recharge prepaid electricity meter online

Gone are the days when you had to endure a long line of queuing at the NEPA office to pay your electricity bill. With the availability of digital payment platforms, it is possible to pay for your prepaid meter in Nigeria with much ease and convenience.

Requirements to pay electricity bills online

Do you face a challenge on how to pay electricity bills online? Here are some of the vital prerequisites required to recharge prepaid electricity meter online.

Access to a smartphone, laptop, or desktop

Access to the Internet

Have a prepaid meter number

Access to ATM card details for people who cannot transfer

A phone number

An email address

How to recharge prepaid meter online?

During emergencies where you need to purchase electricity units, the following methods will come in handy. For instance, at midnight when the electricity company’s offices are closed. All required of you is to go online and have your power restored. Here are the various ways on how to pay electricity bills online.

How to recharge prepaid electricity meter using PHCN official website

Most people are not aware that the Power Holding Company of Nigeria has an official functional website. Here, you can carry out all your online transactions.

However, this method is limited to only specific parts of the country where the consumers use Eko Distributing Company, Ikeja Distribution Company, and Ibadan Distribution Company.

Here are the simple steps to follow:

Visit the official website of PHCN

Choose your electricity supplier

Fill in your prepaid meter details, which includes your name, meter name, and location

Choose an online payment method and fill in the promoted details, including bank name, credit card type, and number

Enter your One-Time password sent to your phone to confirm payment

How to recharge prepaid meter online using nepa.ng

Here are the simple steps to follow for it to be a success:

Visit the NEPA website

Select the electricity distribution company you are registered with

Enter your meter number

Enter the worth of electricity units you desire to purchase

Input your phone number and email address and submit

Input your credit card details

Confirm your order summary and wait for your prepaid token

How to recharge prepaid meter using Quickteller

Here are the steps to follow to make your purchase a success:

Visit quickteller.com and choose a distribution company. You can look up one in the search bar.

Fill in your details. These include your meter number, email address, mobile number, a one-time password, and the amount you wish to pay. Confirm the amount by reviewing the details and click continue. A small transaction fee is charged for this service.

Fill in your card details and make the payment. You will be redirected to a web-pay page where you can either make the payment using your e-wallet or debit card.

Confirm the payment and top-up the recharge code. Once you make the payment, quick teller will send you an OTP to your phone as a safety measure.

Once done, you will receive a successful payment message at the top of the page. You will also receive a recharge pin code on this page. Feed it on your prepaid meter.

How to buy electricity online using BuyPower.ng

This is one of the fastest ways of recharging your meter. The best part about using BuyPower.ng is that it covers consumers from all the 36 states of the country. Follow these simple steps:

Visit the BuyPower.ng website

Fill in your phone number

Fill in your information on the form that will be displayed, and any other required information, including full name, state of residence, email address, meter number, and amount of electricity to be procured

Choose an online payment method and fill in your details, such as the bank name, credit card type and number, and the CVV number

Enter the one-time password sent to your phone number by your bank to confirm payment

The recharge details will be sent to the phone number entered in the second step.

How to recharge prepaid meter using iRecharge

This online payment method ensures that online transactions are hitch-free for all its users. The platform is quite friendly.

You need to open a personal account on the iRecharge website

Once successfully opened, log in to the online platform

Select the wallet option, click on fund wallet to transfer your cash from your bank account

to transfer your cash from your bank account Fill in the required information and continue with the deposit, which includes bank name, credit card number, and amount to deposit, and so on

Once the deposited amount has been reflected on your dashboard, select the electricity bill

Key in the amount of electricity you desire to recharge your prepaid meter and fill in the required information

The recharge pin will be sent to your mobile number after completing the above steps.

How to recharge prepaid meter using bank mobile applications

Most banks in Nigeria have made it possible to carry out online transactions on their platforms. All that is required of you is to have the bank's smartphone application. Follow these simple steps:

Log in to your mobile bank application

Click on the pay electrical bill feature

Click on the pay electrical bill feature

Fill in your prepaid meter number and the amount you wish to purchase

Fill in your bank details and confirm using the OTP sent to your phone

The recharge pin will be sent to your mobile number in a few seconds

How to recharge prepaid electricity meter using Instant Energy

This is a worldwide platform that provides energy solutions to companies, homes, and industries. You can access the platform by logging in to their official website or using the mobile phone application.

Open an account with Instant Energy using the mobile application or by visiting their website.

Choose buy electricity and fill in the required information, which includes your name, phone number, meter number, and recharge amount

and fill in the required information, which includes your name, phone number, meter number, and recharge amount Proceed with the payment by filling in your bank details

Key in the OTP sent from your bank, and you will receive your prepaid recharge pin in a few .

And that is how to load prepaid meter online.

With the above-detailed read on how to recharge prepaid electricity meter online, you can be sure of not experiencing dark days or any inconveniences. All you need to do is to be cautious when filling in your card details. Always carry out such transactions over a private network and out of prying eyes.

