Hadiza El-Rufai, former first lady of Kaduna state, has tackled Senator Shehu Sani on social media

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, had made a post about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In the post, Sani opined that President Tinubu’s foreign trips have a way of affecting taxes and prices of commodities

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, posted on social media that when the Nigerian president travels out of the country, taxes and prices increase.

Sani made the post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 12, in reaction to the current economic situation in the country.

Former Kaduna state first lady, Hadiza El-Rufai, caused a stir on X on Saturday night, October 12, when she corrected a post authored by Senator Shehu Sani. Photo credits: @hadizel, @ShehuSani

One of the internet users who quoted and added a comment to Sani's post was Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, a writer and wife to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

After Sani made the social media post which some people said had a subject-verb agreement error, Hadiza pointed it out.

See the tweet below:

Check out some reactions of Nigerians on X below:

Abdulrasheed Adeniyi wrote:

"Baba failed to attend the English class."

@Balatic commented:

"If you converted this grammatical energy into moral energy and channelled it on your husband, Southern Kaduna population for no reduce significantly during his 8 horrible years in charge."

@educatedlawyer said:

"Cook him, Hadiza baby."

@trankwility commented:

"Aunty mi, Monitoring spirit precedes being full-blown witchcraft oooo."

Dr Abdulfatah Bashir explained:

"Taxes and prices are plural so they attract a plural verb, to abide by the rules of concord.

"A lot of people, however, do not know that plural verbs are verbs without an 's'."

Legit.ng reports that the El-Rufai family is not on good terms with Sani.

Senator Sani often runs into conflict with former governor El-Rufai and his sons.

Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani reacted to the report by the Kaduna state house of assembly that allegedly indicted Mallam El-Rufai’s administration.

Sani said that El-Rufai's purported indictment is a vindication of all he has been saying about the former governor.

