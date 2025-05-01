A Nigerian man has commended singer Davido for putting effort into marriage at a time celebrity marriages were crashing

While noting that the singer has been through a lot, he observed that the couple were towards staying married

Speaking about the car gift that Davido gifted Chioma, he shared what he had expected the chef to do when she saw the whip

Social media has been abuzz with clips from the 30th birthday celebration of singer Davido's wife, Chioma.

One of the high points of the birthday celebration was the moment Davido gifted Chioma a car.

Man's observation about car

In a Facebook post, a Nigerian man, Kelvin Onovo, said he expected Chioma to cry but then concluded it didn't freak Chioma out as she would have been driving the singer's car.

He added that Chioma wouldn't cry as everything she every wished for is already in place. He commended Davido for putting in effort to keep his marriage, adding that the couple clearly want it to work amid celebrity marriages crashing.

While hoping the couple's marriage lasts, he stated that many people would jump at the offer to be with Davido despite his pat with different women. His post read:

"David gifted his wife a car on her birthday and it was beautiful to see.

"I was expecting Chioma to cry, but Omo, when you’ve been driving your husband’s car and he buys you a new one, what’s there to cry for? Everything she ever wished for is already in place.

"Let’s be honest—David deserves some applause. In a time where celebrity marriages are falling apart every week, here’s someone who clearly wants to stay married.

"He’s been through a lot, and you can tell both of them are working towards one goal—to stay married.

"Despite all the noise, all the scandals, Chioma still says, “I d!e here.”

"I’m not excusing David’s past. The lifestyle comes with its own mess. But when a woman wants to stay married, truly wants it, she’ll stand by you—even when the world is shouting otherwise.

"I really hope they make it. I hope they last.

"I know somebody will still say “I can’t be Chioma.”

"But let’s be honest—if Chioma didn’t exist and Davido approached you, chances are you’d say yes before he even finishes the sentence is at 1000 percent to a greater percent of women."

Reactions trail man's take on Chioma's gift

Uchenna Cassandra said:

"If the money is not there, trust me she back off all the while.

"And what David is doing all the while is almost normal. He made money at a very young age whist has lots of woman flaunts themselves to him.

"I believe as he is aging, he is being more responsible."

Ariseon said:

"Any day David mentioned that he would be needing second wife, you will see a lot of women coming to be considered.

"Women no too get shame when it has to do with money.

"I Dey come first."

Chioma Oku Owuamalam-chidi said:

"Na so una talk duringTuface and Annie. Is always beautiful times like this, the moment the man starts misbehaving the narrative changes and you will still come and tag it men goes where they found peace. I wish them all the best. Chioma keep developing and investing in yourself, the Lord will help you."

Soft Geez Vlog said:

"Chioma is a very reserved person, she doesn’t do this online saga, 99 percent of marriage failing today is because of internet, any small thing u run go post. Her personality is top notch Abeg."

Amaka Michael said:

"Both of them have each other at heart,they are both intentional about their marriage and they are doing everything humanly possible to stick together.

"Not like some other people who don't care if their partner leaves or not or even care about their partners emotions.

"And again, everyone can not be the same."

Chioma weeps at birthday party venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the moment Davido's wife wept after entering her surprise birthday party.

In a video that went viral on social media, Chioma was seen walking into the venue when the lights suddenly came on, and happy cheers roared in the crowd.

She was dazed and did not know how to act. The video captured her hugging a few people at first, before it dawned on her, and she burst into happy tears. She went back to hug Davido, kissed him, and cried in his arms.

