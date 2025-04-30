Singer Tiwa Savage has chosen a singer among Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and Wizkid as seen in a vital video

In the clip, she was being interviewed and asked to pick one person among the four singers with reason

Fans applauded her after seeing the name she picked, they shared their take about her choice

Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage has shared who she can save between three of her male colleagues.

In a video making the rounds, a man was interviewing her and asked her to save a music artist between Davido, Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid.

The music star, who made her acting debut last year, smiled at her interviewer and asked him the question once again.

Tiwa Savage exclaimed and smiled over the question. She inquired from the man why she was asked such a kind of question, and the man pointed out that he was doing his job.

Tiwa Savage shares her response

Also in the recording, the music star, who scolded her son a few weeks ago, finally mentioned Rema's name.

According to her, he is a young artist and the big three which consist of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have lived and are doing well in the music industry.

Fans praise Tiwa Savage

Some fans of the four male superstars praised the female singer for her choice.

A few stated that she really loves Wizkid and was just trying to respect Davido. Some others noted that she mentioned Rema so that she will not be dragged online over her choice.

Recall that there has been along debate on whom the greatest artist is between about Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid.

Rema also bragged about his rating and warned that he should not be compared to the big three as he was part of the big four.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Tiwa Savage said about her colleagues. Here are comments below:

@ghost.33xx commented:

"She loves wizkid so she keep it low. Tiwa no wan scatter internet

@turnabadboy shared:

"Mama no won offend Davido..na Wizkid dey her mind aje."

@oreoluwaa_herself reacted:

"Good response."

@donc.gain shared:

"Best answer, very smart woman."

@florishbaba wrote:

"Exactly what I thought, Rema is a kid still coming up, save Rema leave the rest baba hem make them save themselves, afterwards they’ll be friends for life."

@auxtin_white said:

"Her answer and the reason for the answer was exactly what came to my mind and I guessed right."

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

