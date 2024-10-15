The owners of Edo Refinery have announced an 80,000-barrel expansion of the refinery's production capacity

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has approved the expansion

With this increase, the refinery will now compete with the Dangote Refinery and others in fuel production, including AGO (Automotive Gas Oil)

The management of AIPCC Energy, owners of the Edo Refinery, has stepped up efforts to expand the facility's capacity by 80,000 barrels per day.

The refinery, located in Koko, a border town between Edo and Delta State, can produce diesel, naphtha, and fuel gas, among others.

According to a statement made available to journalists by Segun Okeni, Head of Technical Operations at Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPCL), the company is working towards exporting its first cargo from the refinery by May 2025.

Big plans for Edo refinery

The company also stated that by the time the plant is completed, the upstream regulator would have allocated crude to the refinery through the domestic crude supply obligation, ThisDay reports.

The statement reads:

"We are pleased to announce the successful factory acceptance test conducted by the NMDPRA on the crude distillation column for our 80,000-barrel-per-day refinery expansion in Koko, Delta State.

"We anticipate exporting the first cargo from this refinery by May 2025, following the assessment test conducted from September 18 to 24, 2024.

The Koko expansion will produce by-products such as AGO, HPFO, naphtha, and fuel gas. The project is owned by AIPCC Energy, the same company behind Edo Refinery.

"By then, mechanical completion, the pre-start-up safety audit, and commissioning will be finalised."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NMDPRA had issued an operational license to Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The issuance of an operational license is the final stage of approval from the regulatory authority, meaning the plant can now fully operate as a refinery.

