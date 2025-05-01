Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has also joined in the celebration of Chioma’s 30th birthday

The cheerful 30BG member went online to share a sweet and touching message about Chioma as she turned 30

Isreal asked ladies to emulate Davido's wife, and said some other nice things about her, leaving fans to gush

One of Davido's main men, Isreal Afeare, has shown his appreciation to his oga's wife, Chioma Adeleke, as she marked her special day.

It is no longer news that Chioma celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, 2025. The event continues to linger on the lips of social media users, as there were several highlights.

One of which was when Davido presented a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to his baby. Another was the lavish surprise party he threw for her to show how much she means to him.

As Isreal DMW took to his social media page to celebrate Chioma, he listed her rare qualities and appreciated her for being so kind to everyone around Davido. He noted that she could have chosen to chase them all, but chose to embrace them all.

Isreal wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 madam chioma. Thanks so much for everything. You're such a very nice woman. Any woman who really wants to be responsible in life, should associate with you madam.

"It doesn't take you anything to drive all us from oga, but you choose to embrace everyone and make sure we are happy always. Thank you madam. May God Almighty continue to bless you, Amen."

See the post below:

Isreal's message to Chioma thrills fans

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@1907xx_ said:

"Juju caption when it comes to chi is always crazy 😂 tf is it doesn’t take you anything to drive all us from Oga? What that gotta do with wishing her happy birthday 😂 juju stop."

@emmyrrex said:

"Juju🔥🔥🔥 the one man that nearly loved Davido pass chii😂😂😂😂 na just small thing remain😂😂."

@tegatech said:

"See relationship wen bad wife won spoil before … d way Israel outgrown Sheila needs to be studied ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@vive_vivica said:

"Hahahah it is the part where he says “it doesn’t take you anything to drive all of us from oga” for me hahahab."

@officialandybest said:

"It’s doesn’t take you anything from you to drive all of us from oga, but you choose to embrace all of us. I felt that 👏."

@everything_by_lily_555_backup said:

"It doesn't take you anything to drive all of us from oga (This one hits hard) Happy birthday chi❤️ keep been the Asa omalicha achalugo you are ❤️we love youuuuu."

@moda_st.patrick said:

"Aww pure blessings 🙌🏾 💖 ✨️. CHIOMAlooks stunning 😍 and BOTH Juju & David look dapper 🔥🔥in their suit😍."

@kaniwithgrace said:

"Amen 🙏 Happy Birthday to A woman with a heart of gold Chom Chom ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@lucid_energy7 said:

"Pen straight from the heart I feel you man Chi is a real one God keep y'all ❤️ JUJU."

Davido lavishly celebrates wife Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido trended online alongside his wife, Chioma, as he lovingly celebrated her birthday.

Videos captured the moment the Afrobeats star spoke glowingly about his woman and compared her to his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

The celebrity chef also melted the hearts of fans with a clip of how she made her birthday wishes, triggering reactions online.

