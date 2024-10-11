The Nigeria Customs Service has announced plans to auction seized petrol to Nigerians at specific locations

The seized petrol will be sold at a rate far lower price compared to what is sold at NNPC's retail stations

Nigerians are currently paying between N1,030 and N1,300 per litre for petrol based on locations

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced plans to sell seized petrol to Adamawa residents at N630 per litre.

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), gave the order at a press conference in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Nigeria Customs offers petrol at N630 per litre Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

Adeniyi, who was represented by Aliyu Alajogun, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG), said the NCS achieved significant success in combating fuel smuggling with the seizure of two lorries, 1,046 kegs filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 12 drums of petroleum products.

He revealed that the seized products will be made available to Nigerians at two petrol stations in Yola at N630 per litre.

He said:

“Our ongoing operations have recorded substantial seizures in various locations, including the North-West borders in the Sokoto-Kebbi axis, the South-West borders around the Seme-Badagry and Idiroko axis, and the southern borders in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.”

“I am very pleased to announce that in this latest phase of Operation Whirlwind, we have seized two lorries carrying smuggled petroleum products, 1,046 kegs filled with PMS, and 12 drums of petroleum products.

"Additionally, one suspect has been apprehended in connection with these smuggling activities,."

In July 2024, Nigeria Customs also carried out a similar exercise in Sokoto State, and petrol was sold at N180 per litre to the public.

Marketers speak on Dangote petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that oil marketers in Nigeria would buy petrol directly from Dangote Refinery. However, they would face price challenges.

The reason was a price difference between Dangote petrol price and imported PMS.

While the Dangote Refinery can supply much of Nigeria’s domestic petrol needs, the government strictly controls pricing via the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), creating a significant hurdle for marketers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng