“The Problem With Good Intention”: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu’s Govt Approves Airstrip For Oyedepo
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted as President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) for Bishop David Oyedepo
- Sani said there is a problem with approving an airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo at Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide in Ota, Ogun state
- The former lawmaker said the problem is that other religious organisations will start requesting approval for their airstrip
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - A former lawmaker represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, said there is a problem with approving an airstrip for Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)
Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.
Sani said Tinubu-led federal government has a good intention to approve Bishop Oyedepo's airstrip.
He, however, said the problem is that other religious organisations will start requesting approval for their airstrip.
The former federal lawmaker stated this while via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani while reacting to Bishop Oyedepo's airstrip approval.
He wrote:
“The problem with the good intention of approving an Airstrip for one religious organisation is when other religious organisations start requesting for approval for their own Airstrip.”
Nigerians react as FG approves Oyedepo's airstrip
Legit.ng compiled some reactions on the problem of Tinubu's government approving airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo.
@Dotun4mum
It's not a problem, so far they can afford it.
@phileoidea
What's the big deal as long as they meet up with the required procedures and criteria?
@ApartmentsCnl
I see no issues with this. Even an individual should be able to secure such approval for his personal use.
@Laraba38468817
There is no problem at all. Everyone is free to apply and if the regulatory authorities are satisfied that the conditions are met, the licence must be issued.
@YakubuIshaya001
Ya! But in aviation, there are regulations/criteria to meet up with... I believe that the approval is within the NCAA Guidelines and ICAO best Global standard proc./pract. It is so when Politics creeps in but as far as any organisation meetups with the criteria and has the capacity.
@SalahudeenIshaq
That's just the truth.
@lenz2023
My fellow Christians will call it Islamization when Alfas and the (real practice) traditional worshipers start getting theirs.
Keyamo gives reason Tinubu approved Oyedepo's airstrip
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo at Caananland.
He disclosed that according to the law, anyone can get an airstrip as long as the conditions are met.
Keyamo also explained that the airstrip was not just approved as Oyedepo followed due process and all the technicalities were checked.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.