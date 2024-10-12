Senator Shehu Sani has reacted as President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) for Bishop David Oyedepo

Sani said there is a problem with approving an airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo at Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide in Ota, Ogun state

The former lawmaker said the problem is that other religious organisations will start requesting approval for their airstrip

FCT, Abuja - A former lawmaker represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, said there is a problem with approving an airstrip for Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

Sani said other religious organisations start requesting for approval for their own Airstrip.

Source: Facebook

Sani said Tinubu-led federal government has a good intention to approve Bishop Oyedepo's airstrip.

He, however, said the problem is that other religious organisations will start requesting approval for their airstrip.

The former federal lawmaker stated this while via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani while reacting to Bishop Oyedepo's airstrip approval.

He wrote:

“The problem with the good intention of approving an Airstrip for one religious organisation is when other religious organisations start requesting for approval for their own Airstrip.”

Nigerians react as FG approves Oyedepo's airstrip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions on the problem of Tinubu's government approving airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo.

@Dotun4mum

It's not a problem, so far they can afford it.

@phileoidea

What's the big deal as long as they meet up with the required procedures and criteria?

@ApartmentsCnl

I see no issues with this. Even an individual should be able to secure such approval for his personal use.

@Laraba38468817

There is no problem at all. Everyone is free to apply and if the regulatory authorities are satisfied that the conditions are met, the licence must be issued.

@YakubuIshaya001

Ya! But in aviation, there are regulations/criteria to meet up with... I believe that the approval is within the NCAA Guidelines and ICAO best Global standard proc./pract. It is so when Politics creeps in but as far as any organisation meetups with the criteria and has the capacity.

@SalahudeenIshaq

That's just the truth.

@lenz2023

My fellow Christians will call it Islamization when Alfas and the (real practice) traditional worshipers start getting theirs.

Keyamo gives reason Tinubu approved Oyedepo's airstrip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo at Caananland.

He disclosed that according to the law, anyone can get an airstrip as long as the conditions are met.

Keyamo also explained that the airstrip was not just approved as Oyedepo followed due process and all the technicalities were checked.

Source: Legit.ng