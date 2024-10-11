Senator Shehu Sani said six crises in Nigeria have been left to God to personally resolve for the people

The former Kaduna Central senator said the crises include Governor Sim Fubara and FCT minister, Nyesom's rift in Rivers state

Others mentioned are the Kano Emirate tussle between Emir Sanusi and dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero, NNPC/Dangote over furl price and three others .

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has disclosed the top six crises in Nigeria that are left for God to personally handle.

Sani said the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike in Rivers state has been left to God to resolve.

Shehu Sani said Wike/Fubara, Kano Emirate tussle, and 4 others have been left got God to resolve Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

He said the Kano Emirate tussle between the reinstated emir Muhammad Sanusi II and the dethroned emir, Aminu Ado Bayero can only be resolved by God.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, 11

Sani also mentioned Zamfara governor, Dauada Lawal, and the minister of state for Defence, Muhammed Bello Matawalle's rift over the banditry and insecurity in the state.

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) due to the leadership and chairmanship tussle by Julius Abure also made Sani’s list.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited/Aliko Dangote crisis over petrol price, scarcity after fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Sani said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) internal feud has also been left to God to resolve after a faction suspended the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC)

"Top 6 crisis in Nigeria that are left for God to personally handle the matter and resolve.

1. Wike/Fubara

2. Kano Emirate tussle

3. PDP internal feud

4. Zamfara Minister/Governor

5. LP /Abure

6. NNPC/Dangote

Fubara discloses cause of disagreement with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara revealed the cause of his rift with Wike.

The Rivers state governor said the issue he has with Wike is very simple, and it's about power control.

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state.

Source: Legit.ng