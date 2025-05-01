Former EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa recently visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in London

Bawa was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, 2023, for alleged financial misconduct

Though the purpose of the meeting remains undisclosed, Bawa’s visit marks his first major public appearance after he was released from DSS custody in 2024

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, April 30, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom.

The purpose of the visit of the former EFCC boss was not disclosed but photos of their meeting have surfaced online.

An X user, Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz, confirmed the development in a post shared on his page on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

He tweeted:

"Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), met with former President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Wednesday."

How Bawa was removed by Tinubu

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bawa to lead the anti-graft agency in 2021, but he was removed from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 14, 2023.

Bawa was directed to hand over to the Director, Operations in the commission pending the conclusion of the investigation of abuse of office against him.

Following his removal from office, he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services on June 14, 2023, after an invitation for undisclosed reasons shortly after meeting Tinubu.

The former EFCC boss was detained and investigated for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure at the anti-graft agency.

The secret police on Wednesday night, October 25, 2024, freed Bawa, the embattled former EFCC boss, after 134 days in custody.

Nigerians react as Bawa visits Buhari

As usual, Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@OmotayoSolomo10 tweeted:

"His sins are forgiven now."

@Mk__maitama tweeted:

"Allah Sarki duniya, they have all become history now."

@Ayurr_47 tweeted:

“Baba thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve” 😂according to the picture."

@princetwiter101 tweeted:

"See as their Jibril from Sudan fine, standing healthy and gallant. Is Allah not wonderful??"

@Sundaydare01 tweeted:

"Person wey suppose Dey jail. Imagine."

@amazingoflagos tweeted:

"No be this one lodge him family for hajj that year?"

@mijihadiza tweeted:

"This is a lesson to Tinubu slaves. They'll soon be history."

