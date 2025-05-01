Protesters have blocked roads after over 100 schoolchildren fell sick after eating lunch in Mokama in Bihar, India

It was gathered that the cook served the children the meal after removing a dead snake from the food

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on local government officials and police to investigate the incident

Bihar, India - More than 100 children fell sick after eating a school lunch served after a dead snake was found and removed from the food in India.

The incident happened in a government-run school in the city of Mokama in Bihar, India.

The cook serves the children the meal after removing a dead snake from the food.

As reported by Arab News, authorities in India offered free lunches to millions of children in government schools throughout the country to encourage children to continue their education.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The agency said it was investigating reports that “more than 100 children fell ill” after eating the school lunch in one of India’s poorest states.

“Reportedly, the cook served the food to the children after removing a dead snake from it,”

The NHRC has urged local government officials and police to investigate media reports about the incident.

The commission further stated that the incident sparked angry demonstrations from the children’s families.

“The news about the children falling ill, due to the consumption of the midday meal, led to the blocking of the road by the protesting villagers,”

The commission demanded a “detailed report” from senior state officials and the police, to include “the health status of the children.”

The agency said if the report is confirmed, it poses a “serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students.”

It was gathered that in 2013, 23 schoolchildren died after being served a meal laced with pesticides in the Saran district of Bihar.

The disaster prompted the government to improve food safety in schools.

Father, son die from suspected food poisoning

Recall that a suspected food poisoning killed a middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle.

The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, April 25, 2025, at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

A resident said a woman who lives with the victims left early in the morning with her baby while abandoning the man and his son.

