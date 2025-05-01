A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her friend who ran away from her date after spending less than two hours

In the video, the lady lamented about the disappointment she faced during the date and expressed her regrets

While sharing her pain, she also insisted that she would not try to get involved in any romantic relationship anymore

A funny incident has been shared online, revealing a lady's abrupt departure from a date after facing disappointment.

According to her friend, the lady returned home after less than two hours, expressing her pain and regret over the experience.

Nigerian lady flees, abandons man during their date. Photo credit: @abbiensah/TikTok, Skynesher/ Getty Images. Depicted man has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Lady vows not to get into romantic relationship

The lady's friend shared the moment via her TikTok account of @abbiensah, where it gained attention and sparked reactions from users.

In the video, the lady shared her experience, stating that she had been unimpressed by her date and would not be pursuing love again anytime soon.

Her words were filled with frustration and disappointment, as she described her date as a "red flag".

In her words:

"I no find love again. I no do love again. He was a red flag. Jesus. Me wey no dey commot for night."

Lady shares how her female friend 'ran away' from her date. Photo credit: @abbiensah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reacting to her friend's experience, the poster jokingly made fun of her ill-fated date, stating that love was not for her.

"POV: Your friend ran away from her date. This relationship no be for me and my squad. You went to find love and less than two hours, you've come back. Is this how to find love? Love is not for you," she said.

Reactions as lady flees during date

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Uyoata said:

"The reason why most girls are not married is that they want a man in their own spec."

@Aj Sika said:

"This was me yesterday but he run after me."

@Nancy _is_pretty_asff said:

"Una love don talk wetin happen, princess date don order Fanta for her. Sweet Fanta girl oooooo."

@slim_vee5 said:

"See as I Dey tear laff. Omo need hear that gist oo."

@max said:

"This was my friend last week. We laughed at night before reaching at the house. I didn't realize the course but when I saw her at the gate and she started laughing."

@Jenny said:

"I think say nah only me her own better me worse I nor even dey go see anybody I mount house pass house girl."

@chysom said:

"This was me in Jan omo I ran oga was bragging unto two meat and one amster malt bottle."

@peacè said:

"Mine ran away with my hand bag hmmm I suffered that day."

@prisky Dera said:

"Her name nah Princess ND u still dey ask her questions. Relationship is not for us abeg."

@melanin Tracy said:

"This my friends na so we 1 take marry have patience u can change him."

@rosie gurl commented:

"Ahh 2hrs keh?? after 30 minutes I go dey call her dey ask when she dey come house abeg ohh. whether date is good or bad you dey spend maximum 30 minutes. after 30 minutes I start worrying about your wellbeing."

@Mzmaris_nells added:

"The best ná to stand for corner weigh the werey, if e resemble all these things wey dey out there, run before he see you. If e call, tell am say una ìgwè die, everybody dey go village."

Watch the video here:

Lady cries out after going on date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her disappointing experience with a young man whom she went on a date with.

According to her, she expected him to order a plate of food for her but he chose to purchase meat pie.

Source: Legit.ng