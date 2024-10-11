Customers of Ikeja Electric have been plunged into darkness for days due to an inability to purchase electricity units.

The electricity company has explained that internet service providers are the cause of the challenges

Legit.ng spoke to customers who complained about how the situation has added to the already difficult circumstances caused by high fuel prices

Ikeja Electric Company has apologised to customers who have been struggling to buy or recharge their electricity tokens through online platforms for several days.

The situation has left many homes and businesses in darkness.

In a message posted on X, the distribution company (DisCo) issued an explanation, citing network providers as the primary cause of the service disruption.

The message reads:

"Dear Esteemed Customer, We sincerely apologize for your inability to use our payment channels.

"Our internet service providers are experiencing severe infrastructure issues, and we are working closely with them to resolve this and restore normalcy as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Customers lament the blackout

Customers of Ikeja Electric, residents of the northern part of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State, have lamented the challenges they have faced for days.

Ikeja Electric has six business units across its coverage area (Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Shomolu).

Victoria, a resident in Ikotun, told Legit.ng that she has been struggling to recharge for days.

She said:

"Today marks the third day I've been trying to recharge my meter, but nothing seems to be working.

"During this period, I've had to run my business on a generator, buying fuel at N1,300 per litre. I'm in Band A, and I don't know how they intend to compensate us for this stress."

Also, another customer, who gave his name as Nurudeen, lamented:

"Since Tuesday, my electricity units ran out, and I have not been able to buy tokens. I canIt's really frustrating watching my neighbors enjoy power.

Obviously, they won’t compensate because there was indeed power supply to the area. It’s extremely frustrating buying fuel at N1,300 per litre when power is available."

KEDCO disconnects Kano Varsity over N248m bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano state, cried out after being thrown into darkness.

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected the university's power supply over the N248 million outstanding accumulated electricity bill.

The dean of student affairs, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, said the management of the state-owned university is left with three options in an attempt to resolve the predicament.

