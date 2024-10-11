The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa has boldly suspended Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, President Bola Tinubu's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, from the party.

The party's chairman, Mitin Eniekenemi, announced this decision at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday, October 11.

According to Channels, the suspension is reportedly due to allegations of anti-party activities and misconduct by Senator Lokpobiri and some other party members. This move suggests that the APC is taking internal discipline seriously and addressing potential divisions within its ranks.

It's worth noting that there have been previous reports of defections from the APC to the PDP in Bayelsa, including in Senator Lokpobiri's hometown of Ekeremor. However, the specifics of Senator Lokpobiri's situation and the reasoning behind his suspension are still unfolding.

