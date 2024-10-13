The Department of State Services (DSS) has resolved the dispute between the NNPCL and IPMAN

The markers said NNPC is owning its member N15 billion after collecting fuel from Dangote Refinery at about N898/litre but sell to marketers at N1,010/litre in Lagos

After the DSS intervention, NNPCL has permitted IPMAN members to load products from its depot to cover the N15bn debt

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has intervened in the dispute between the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited Company (NNPCL) and oil marketers, who operate under the auspices of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

IPMAN threatened to cease operations nationwide due to the high costs associated with loading petroleum products from NNPCL facilities.

The marketers said that the cost of petrol from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to NNPC was about N898/litre, but noted that NNPC was selling the same product to independent marketers at N1,010/litre in Lagos.

As reported by The Punch, both parties have arrived at a new agreement following a peace meeting facilitated by the DSS Director General, Adeola Ajayi.

The National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Chinedu Ukadike said the NNPCL has agreed that marketers can now lift Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) from its depot at a lower price.

“The meeting was on the non-compliance of selling PMS to IPMAN by Dangote Refinery and the problem we are having with NNPCL in terms of pricing. Based on this, the director of DSS invited us and brokered peace.

“Among what was agreed upon after a meditation process led by our National President Abubakar Maigandi, NNPCL has agreed to make some reductions and allow independent marketers to load out those tickets that amount to N15bn immediately.”

