A 15 million-liter aviation fuel store will be unveiled near the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

When it opens for business on October 17, 2024, the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 will be Nigeria's largest airside jet fuel store.

This was revealed in a statement provided to the PUNCH on Thursday and signed by Patience Dappa, the chairperson of the JUHI-2 Board and group managing director of Masters Energy.

“The Nigerian aviation industry is poised for a significant transformation with the upcoming commissioning of the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2, the country’s largest airside jet fuel depot. The facility will officially open on October 17, 2024, at the JUHI-2 Facility located off the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, Lagos.

“The depot will serve as a crucial storage and supply hub for jet fuel, ensuring a steady fuel supply to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMA2, MMA1, and nearby airbases.”

The managing director/chief executive officer of Eterna Plc and head of the JUHI-2 Commissioning Committee, Abiola Lawal, offered additional commentary on the event.

He stressed that a wide range of aviation activities would be supported by the facility, such as cargo, business jets, internal and international travel, the hajj, and other scheduled and unscheduled flights.

“This state-of-the-art depot will significantly enhance aviation operations, meeting the fuel demands of a wide range of flight activities.

“The commissioning event will be attended by key stakeholders from the aviation and energy sectors and will be officially presided over by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

“JUHI-2 is a joint venture between Eterna Plc, Masters Energy, Techno Oil, Quest Oil, Rahamaniyya, Ibafon Oil, and First Deep Water Limited. The facility spans 46,000 square metres and boasts a storage capacity of 15 million litres of Jet A1 fuel.

“Its cutting-edge design includes the latest filtration systems, the ability to load four bowsers simultaneously, a jet fuel discharge system with four dedicated trucks, a modern laboratory, and state-of-the-art fire prevention measures. The depot’s advanced operational support facilities position it as the best of its kind in Nigeria,” Lawal added.

