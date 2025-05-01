Akon says he signed Wizkid in 2008 as his first Nigerian artist and helped grow acts like Psquare and D’banj

The singer claims his team’s early efforts helped build the Afrobeats genre now dominating global charts.

While some fans debated the timeline, others praised him for investing in Africa’s music potential

American music star Akon has revealed his deep-rooted involvement in the birth and global rise of Afrobeats, particularly through his early work with Nigerian artists.

In a recent interview, the Senegalese-American singer and businessman claimed that his label played a significant role in shaping what is today known as Afrobeats.

According to Akon, his team began building the sound and brand of Afrobeats as early as 2008, starting with Wizkid, whom he said was the first Nigerian artist his label signed.

He said,

“What we created in Nigeria is what you hear and see as Afrobeats. Wizkid was the first artist that we signed back in 2008. We went to work with him and Banky W, and from there we developed acts like Psquare, D’banj… you name it."

Akon on building the Afrobeats movement

Akon, who has long been credited for supporting African talent, emphasized that the early foundation laid by his team helped propel Afrobeats to the international spotlight.

He praised Nigerian artists for their creativity, hunger, and global appeal, adding that the genre's dominance today is rooted in those early collaborations.

He added,

“Back then, no one really believed in the genre. But we saw something unique and decided to invest in it.

Over the years, Akon’s Konvict Music label and affiliate projects have been tied to several prominent Nigerian artists, directly or indirectly contributing to their exposure to global audiences.

Mixed reactions trail Akon’s Afrobeats claim

While many Nigerians applauded Akon for supporting Afrobeats during its early days, others argued that his choice of words—saying “we developed” the artists—was misleading, noting that some of them were already stars in their own right.

Here are some of the reactions from fans online:

@derry_nanakumo wrote:

“Akon is a legend! None of these artists he mentioned were bigger than him at the time. He’s saying the truth.”

@fabz_um said:

“In a way we must give him his flowers 💐 honestly he contributed.”

@mr.splendid wrote:

“He supported Afrobeats before the world knew about it. He brought the attention, no doubt.”

@iam.wally stated:

“He definitely played a BIG role in the development of AfroBeatz.”

@weeshotit commented:

“I think you're taking what he said out of context. He played a big role in making these Afrobeat artistes heard internationally… It’s possible to develop something that’s already working into something that’s accepted internationally.”

@nakymani wrote:

“His choice of words was wrong. If he said he helped push them to the international stage, no doubt about that. But ‘developed’? Nah, I don't think so.”

@trizofchelsea said:

“Akon impacted Afrobeats in a big way, and if he says he paved the way for us internationally, then we can have that conversation 👏👏👏.”

