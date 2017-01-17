People spend a significant amount of their time at work. That is why it is crucial to find a job that suits you well. When you finally decide on the job you want and the company you would like to work for, another thing that comes to mind is how to write an application letter for the job. Here is how to create an amazing job application letter that will get you the job you desire.

An application letter is the first correspondence you are going to have with your possible boss. An employer will definitely judge you based on your application letter. Always remember that competition for jobs is very tough. Therefore, your application letter must stand out because employers usually deal with hundreds of job applications for a single vacant position.

How to write an application letter to a company

A correctly written application letter will undoubtedly increase your chances of getting the job of your dreams. While your curriculum vitae should necessarily summarize all your relevant work history, education, and specific details about your job qualifications, the application letter should state why you stand out from the rest of the candidates.

How do I write an application letter to a company? Here is how to write an application letter to a company:

Top tips on how to write a perfect application letter for job vacancy

These tips will help you to write a competent and well thought out formal application letter. You will definitely be invited to a job interview if you make use of all our recommendations.

1. Always write your contact information at the top

Make it easy for your potential employer to find your contact information quickly. Please try to include as much contact information as possible at the top of the letter. The details you should include are:

Full name

Residential address

Email

Personal website

LinkedIn profile (If relevant)

2. Address the employer directly

Include the employer`s name, title, and company name in your application letter. This shows that you have tailored the application letter specifically to that company and to the post in question.

This is especially important because it helps recruiters distinguish between applicants who took the time to create a letter for their job and those who just copy-pasted a previous letter he/she had.

3. Get straight to the point

While writing the main body of the article, take note of the following points:

Your primary interest should be expressed in the very first paragraph. Every day, employers read plenty of application letters. A hiring manager usually skims through them very quickly deciding if your application letter will be sent either to the trash or to the “keep” heap.

Many recruitment experts recommend writing an application letter in the form of a news article.

Therefore, your first sentence should be a declarative statement. It must inform the hiring manager that you are euphoric to be applying for (position name) at (company name). While writing about what attracted you to this vacancy, always be precise and short.

It is highly recommended that you write where you got the information about the job vacancy (job site, newspaper advertisement, friend`s recommendation, etc.).

State why you would be the best pick for the specific job you are applying for.

Describe your skills that show why you should be hired for the job. Refer the recruiter to your resume for more explanations of your skills and experience.

Always include only the most relevant features of your career.

4. Finishing off

Finish your application letter with a one-sentence summary which should explain why you are the perfect candidate.

While explaining what value you can add to the company, always remember that you should put yourself in the hiring manager`s shoes. Talk about how your contributions will benefit the company, not vice versa.

Ask the hiring manager to call you back

Show some self-confidence by informing the manager that you are ready to talk further.

Sign your application letter correctly

On the last line, write your name and add your signature. The signature will show your future employer that you treat the job interview very seriously.

Sample application letter

Below you will find a sample of an application letter from thebalancecareers.com that you may use while composing your letter for a job interview.

Elizabeth Johnson

12 Jones Street, Portland, Maine

04101 · 555-555-5555

elizabethjohnson@email.com

January 14, 2018

Mark Smith

Manager, Human Resources

Veggies to Go

238 Maine Street

Portland, Maine 04101

Dear Mr. Smith,

I was so excited when my former coworker, Jay Lopez, told me about your opening for an administrative assistant in your Portland offices. A long-time Veggies to Go customer and an experienced admin, I would love to help the company achieve its mission of making healthy produce as available as takeout.

I’ve worked for small companies for my entire career, and I relish the opportunity to wear many hats and work with the team to succeed. In my latest role as an administrative assistant at Beauty Corp, I saved my employer thousands of dollars in temp workers by implementing a self-scheduling system for the customer service reps that cut down on canceled shifts. I also learned web design, timesheet coding, and perfected my Excel skills.

I’ve attached my resume for your consideration and hope to speak with you soon about your needs for the role.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Johnson

Please keep in mind that there are various application letter templates and examples which you can easily find on the web.

Application letter sample for fresh graduate

People often mistakenly think that if they have no job experience, nobody will hire them. However, it is not true. Many companies need fresh graduates because they have plenty of new ideas that will definitely help to improve their businesses.

Below you will find a simple application letter sample for fresh graduate obtained from jobstreet.com.ph:

22 H Venture St.,

Diliman, Quezon City

Philippines

April 17, 2015

Mr. Vincent Chua

Hiring Manager

Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI)

12/F Ayala Life-FGU Center, Ayala Ave.

Makati City 1226

Dear Mr. Chua,

I am writing to express my interest for the position of Recruitment Assistant in your esteemed company.

Having recently obtained my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration major in Human Resource Development Management (BSBA-HRDM) in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), I wish to bring my knowledge, skills and commitment to excellence to your company’s innovative environment.

As a Business Administration student, majoring in HR management, I’ve become equipped with the necessary knowledge that come with the position including manpower recruitment, workforce organization, personnel training and compensation as well as legal provisions and other labor concerns.

My internship at San Miguel Corporation also afforded me with the crucial skills to work with some of the best professionals in the recruitment and human resources industry. Being a trainee has developed in me enthusiasm and a true passion for human resources and has subsequently convinced me that human resource management is my true calling.

For additional details regarding my qualification and expertise, please review my attached resume.

Thank you for taking the time to consider this application and I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

(signature)

Jessica Cenadoza

Apart from the application letter, remember that a correctly written CV also takes part in landing you an amazing job opportunity in Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are some answers to the most common questions about application letters and other formal letters.

1. What is the difference between an application letter and a cover letter for employment?

According to resumewritinglab.com:

Cover letters carry out simplier functions and only define your professional capacity as a sender, a recipient, and the purpose of the letter. Application letters perform three main functions: to draw the attention of the potential recruiter, to reflect you as the perfect fit for the position, and to secure the interview

The cover letter format includes:

A formal salutation

An introduction of the applicant and their objective

A paragraph that details the applicant's strengths

Closing paragraph, where the applicant proposes an interview

Signature

Another difference is that cover letters are shorter than application letters as they do not include detailed information.

Here is a bank teller cover letter sample from resumegenius.com:

[Today's date]

[341 Company Address]

[Company City, State]

[hiring.manager@gmail.com]

Dear [Mr./Mrs./Ms.] [Hiring Manager’s Name],

I’m thrilled to be applying for the open bank teller position at [Bank Name], which I saw your job posting on [Website Name]. The posting indicated that you’re looking for an experienced bank teller with excellent customer service and math skills, who will not require training. With over 13 years of experience as a bank teller, I’m pleased to say that I fit the bill perfectly.

Although my resume goes into more detail, allow me to show you three bullet points that I think reflect the needs of your bank, as outlined by your job description. Specifically, you mentioned needing an experienced bank teller that is efficient but detailed, and has the ability to work immediately without supervision. With that in mind, here are some of my relevant achievements:

Process 25+ customer transactions per hour with extreme attention to detail

Respond to customer account inquiries totaling 130+ weekly accounts

Balance Automated Teller Machines, Teller Cash Dispensers, Teller Cash Recyclers, often totaling more than $100,000

Furthermore, as part of my current role at E&G Bank I have been trusted with training two bank tellers, one junior, and one senior. The senior teller will replace me in my current position within the month, which is when I will be moving to Arizona. I would love to have the opportunity to continue providing my services as a bank teller with [Bank Name], and demonstrate my value as an employee.

With my 13 years of bank teller experience and the ability to train new employees, I firmly believe that I am the candidate you are looking for. I look forward to discussing this position with you in more detail. I will be able to satisfy any questions you have about my prior experience and demonstrate that I’ll be a valuable asset to your bank.

Best,

[Your Name]

Resume Genius contains many cover letter samples that you can draw inspiration from when writing your own letter.

2. What is a cover note for CV?

A cover note is defined as an introductory message that accompanies your CV when applying for a job.

3. How to write an application letter for a teaching job?

When it comes to how to write an application letter for a teaching job, the steps above still apply. In addition to these, take note of the following points:

Mention any trainings or certifications

Include related work outside the classroom

Here is an example of an application letter for a teaching job obtained from thebalancecareers.com:

Alissa McIntire

87 Washington Street

Smithfield, CA 08055

555-555-5555 (h)

123-123-1234

alissa.mcintire@email.com

September 1, 2018

Mr. John Doe

Smithfield Elementary School

Main Street

Smithfield, CA 08055

Dear Mr. Doe,

I am interested in applying for an elementary-level teaching position in your school district. As a 20XX graduate of XX College, I have student teaching experience on the third- fourth-, and sixth-grade level, in both suburban and urban school districts. I believe my teaching experience and passion for community engagement make me an ideal candidate for a teaching position at your school.

I have experience teaching elementary-level students in a variety of settings. I am currently teaching third-grade children at an inner-city charter school. As a former education coordinator at a local museum, I also have experience teaching fourth-grade students in a small suburban school system. Your school emphasizes its unique position as a school that caters to both inner-city and suburban students, so I think my varied experiences would make me an asset to your program.

Your school also strives to engage students in the larger community. I have lots of experience incorporating community service projects into my classrooms. For example, as a student teacher, I led a unit for third-graders on plant life, and we volunteered at a local community garden. I would love to find ways to integrate service-learning into my lesson plans.

It is my goal to combine my range of experience with my ability to be a compassionate, enthusiastic, intelligent teacher who will make a positive contribution to your school district and the larger community. I would welcome an interview and hope to hear from you at your earliest convenience.

Sincerely,

Signature

Alissa McIntire

4. How to write an application letter to a company?

Here are the steps to follow when writing such a letter:

Conduct research to find out more about the company and the vacant position.

Use a professional format

Address the letter to the hiring manager/recruiter

Begin the letter by describing your interest

Give a brief outline of your experience and qualifications

Include aspects of your personality to make yourself stand out

Express appreciation

Close the letter

If you keenly followed our informative guide, then you now know how to write an application letter. As long as you follow the guidelines outlined above, you will definitely be able to write an amazing letter that will guarantee you the job you wish.

