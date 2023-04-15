How to schedule a text message on iPhone, Android and WhatsApp

Scheduling a text can be helpful when you are short on time or don't want to forget to stay in touch. While it can initially seem too complicated, setting up your phone to send scheduled messages is quite simple. Learn how to schedule a text to stay connected with friends and family.

Scheduling lets you plan your texts around the receivers' schedules, ensuring your missive is received as effectively as possible. Below is a guide on how to schedule text messages for iPhone, Android, or WhatsApp. By following these easy steps, you can create automated reminders for yourself and your friends and family with minimal effort!

How to schedule a text message

Depending on your device, scheduling a text may require several steps. Android users, for instance, often have a pre-installed feature in their texting app, but iPhones do not. For those wishing to send scheduled texts to their clients, here are the quickest ways to do so.

How to schedule a text on an iPhone

If you need to schedule a text for a later time but find iMessage doesn't allow you to, the Shortcuts app can be your workaround solution. Though slightly complicated, it is free and pre-installed on the iPhone. Should you choose this route, here is how you can do it.

Open up the Shortcuts app on your mobile device (if your phone runs on iOS 13 or later, the Shortcuts app should be pre-installed. If your phone uses an earlier iOS version, you must get the app from the App Store). Select the automation tab at the bottom. If you haven't created automation before, select "Create Personal Automation". If you have created automation in the past, then tap the plus icon on the top right corner, followed by "Create Personal Automation". Pick the "Time of Day" option and change the time to when you want to send the text. Select the month option to choose the date when the message should be sent. Press next and tap "Add Action". In the actions menu, find the contact from the "Send Message" section and tap next. Enter the text you wish to send in the message field and tap next. Review the new automation to ensure all details are accurate. Look at the "Ask Before Running" option, which is turned on by default. You can disable this if you want the automation to run automatically without requiring input. Hit the done option, and your automation is now ready to run based on the settings you chose when following the steps.

How to schedule a text on Android

Android users have two methods to choose from to schedule texts: native and third-party. The native function is included in Google messages and some Android devices manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and LG.

Google messages

Below are steps you can follow to help you schedule a text:

Launch the messages app, compose the desired text, and long-press the send button. This will prompt you to choose when you would like the text to be sent. Ensure you have the most recent version of the app installed on the Play Store if the pop-up does not appear. You can select a suggested time or set a custom date and time. Tap "Pick date and time" to set a manual time and date using the corresponding pickers. Tap next when you are finished to move to the next step. A preview of the selected date and time will appear, so you can hit "Save" to confirm the changes. Tap the send button one more time to officially schedule the text. To adjust it, or the timing, you can access the clock icon to the left of the text. That will allow you to update, delete, or send the text immediately.

How to schedule a text on Samsung

Below are simple steps to schedule a text using a Samsung phone:

To see if your phone can do it, open a text or discussion inside the built-in messaging app. Press the plus symbol and then select the "Schedule Message" option. If your phone has the feature, follow the prompts to schedule your text.

How to schedule a text on Xiaomi

This is how it works on Xiaomi phones:

Hit the "+" beside the compose window and select "Timed." Afterwards, you can choose the time and date of your text's sending.

Third-party apps

If you can't find an appropriate scheduling feature on your Android device, you will need to use a third-party app to use this function. These apps provide the capability to send messages at a later date and come with plenty of extra features to make messaging entertaining and simple. They also allow you to personalize by altering the colour scheme, fonts, and text size.

How to schedule a text on WhatsApp

You may wish to send birthday wishes, remind friends of events, send payment reminders on the last day of subscriptions, or send cart reminders to customers. Then, learning how to schedule WhatsApp messages is key. The regular app does not allow for delayed text messages, so you will be needing third-party software, whether you are on iOS or Android.

WhatsApp on Android

To set up a scheduled message on WhatsApp:

Download a message scheduler app of your choosing from the Play Store. Open the settings and under the accessibility tab, grant access to services and enable the toggle for the app. Tap the "+" icon and pick the desired WhatsApp contact or group, along with the time and date for when the message should be sent. Enter the desired text for the scheduled message and press the "Create" button. You will now have successfully scheduled your message.

WhatsApp on iPhone

Scheduling messages through WhatsApp on Apple devices is a bit more complex than with Android; however, with the help of Siri shortcuts, it is possible to arrange WhatsApp messages in advance.

Open the Shortcuts app to start the automation process (download it from the App Store if it isn't pre-installed). Select the "Automation" tab, and click the "+" icon at the top right corner. Click on "Create Personal Automation" and set the date and time. Press "Next", choose "Add Action", and then search for "Text". From the search results, choose the "Text" option. Insert the desired WhatsApp message in the text field. Then click the "+" icon and search for "WhatsApp". In the pop-up window, select "Send Message Through WhatsApp", choose the contact, and finish the setup by tapping "Next".

WhatsApp Web

Utilizing the Blueticks extension for Google Chrome, one can easily arrange WhatsApp messages on the WhatsApp web.

Download the Blueticks extension from the Chrome Web Store. Launch the Google Chrome browser and access the WhatsApp Web platform. Then, pick the chat, contact, or group to which the message should be sent. Tap the icon close to the message field, bringing up the WhatsApp Message Scheduler. Write the desired WhatsApp message to be delivered to the intended recipient. Next, set the date and time for the message to be sent. Finally, click "Schedule Send".

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on the business app

Unlike the regular app, WhatsApp Business comes with the automation function. Below is how you can schedule WhatsApp messages on the business app.

Start the WhatsApp Business application on your Android or iPhone device. Proceed to "Settings" and select "Business Tools". Select "Select Away Message" and switch the toggle to enable the "Send away message". Enter the appropriate message in the text field and enable the "Send Away Message on WhatsApp Business" option. Choose the option to only send it to the recipients. Finally, tap "Schedule" to save the message.

The process on how to schedule a text on your iPhone, Android device, or WhatsApp is a convenient way to ensure you remember to send important messages. The process may differ depending on the platform, but all require setting the message, the time you'd like it sent, and sometimes, confirmation. In no time at all, you can become an expert scheduler.

