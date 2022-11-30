How to make time go faster: 15 ways to make the hours fly

There are 24 hours in a day and sometimes you feel like time is at a standstill. A day spent at the beach normally doesn't feel the same as a day when you are waiting on some important news. Waiting for time to pass can feel like you are wasting your life. Here are some tricks on how to make time go faster.

Photo: pexels.com, @thirdman

Source: UGC

Waiting for days or hours to move is boring and can make you restless. Remember, time is constant, it’s the perception of speed that’s not. Maybe you are waiting for a date or you have an exciting project coming up, and time seems to be dragging. If you are thinking about how to make time go faster, fret not, this article is here to help.

How to make time go faster in everyday life

Everyone has experienced those days when hours seem to have stopped and there is no time travel yet that could speed it up. It can be frustrating to be in this situation, but there are many ways to speed up your day. Below are some simple tips you can use to make time go faster.

1. Stop looking at the clock

When you are waiting for hours to move, there is the temptation to keep watching your clock. However, one trick of how to make an hour go by fast is to stop looking at the clock. It is obviously hard to not look at the clock but blocking time indicators can help.

2. Read a good book

When did you last lose yourself in a good book? If you are wondering how to speed up the hours or days, a good book is a lifesaver. Although the reading culture is on the decline, reading is one way to make the hours go faster. Putting away your gadgets and reading not only makes the hours fly but broadens your mind too.

3. Hang out with friends and family

When you are bored and stressed, days move a lot more slowly. People who are stressed and idle feel like their days are longer. Meanwhile, people who are surrounded by friends and family are less stressed and more fulfilled. If you are bored and wondering how to make days go by faster, hang out with a friend or a loved one.

4. Learn something new

Waiting for hours or days to move can be daunting. You might feel helpless and frustrated and not know what to do. Instead of just sitting and waiting, learn something new. Learning something new engages your brain and gives you something to concentrate on. It could be a new skill like baking, gardening or DIY. You will not even know where time goes when you are busy with a new challenge.

5. Write

If you are wondering how to pass time quickly, writing is one of the best ways. When you write, you offload stuff from your mind and you also use your creativity. You might be wondering what to write. Well, it can be anything: articles, journaling, poems, short stories and even jokes.

How to make time go faster at school

Photo: pexels.com, @andybarbour

Source: UGC

School days fly when you’re enjoying it, but they grind to a halt when you are not interested in the classes. Here are some tips on getting through that class or course before you know it.

6. Create a study routine

As a student, one question you may have is how to make time fly. You want to get through the course as fast as possible so you can be done with your studies. One of the best ways to pass the days quickly is to have a routine and schedule in your school life.

People who are engaged in a routine perceive time to move faster than people without one. A routine makes you know exactly what is expected of you when you wake up, making things easier.

7. Find a study buddy

Although you may have many friends in school, you need to pick a friend who you can study with. Make sure they are interested in studying and do not force them. Create a study plan together and remember to allocate rest time. This will not only help you pass time faster but also improve your grades.

8. Achieve a flow state

One of the best ways to make hours and days go fast is to achieve flow. A flow state is a psychological state in which you fully immerse yourself in your course. One feels the energy and focus and is completely absorbed in the school work. You can say you are in the zone.

When you’re in a flow state, there is no temptation to look at the clock. The course or class will be over before you know it.

9. Tackle the subject you love

It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re tackling a fun subject. If you like art, get lost in the creative zone. Tackling a fun subject or the subject you like will take a good chunk of hours and you won’t have to keep checking the clock.

10. Find a hobby

Hobbies were invented for people who have too much time. They keep your hands busy and make hours move. As a student, there are those days when you do not have classes and you are idle. The good thing about engaging in a hobby is that no one is forcing you to complete it immediately. It also helps you reduce anxiety about the next class.

How to make time go faster at work

Photo: pexels.com, @mizunokozuki

Source: UGC

Sometimes, your workday feels like it's crawling by slower than a snail. You are just there wondering if it will ever end even though you haven’t achieved much. Here are some tips on how to make the hours at work will fly by.

11. Batch tasks into time blocks

Working on a long project can be boring. Breaking down the project or work into timed tasks can make the project fun and easier. Task batching your work into intervals makes the work move faster. You can take breaks in between and return with a fresh mind.

12. Squeeze in fun activities

Work can get tedious and you may feel like the day is just too long. You just want the day to be over as motivation to work is low. Instead of counting the hours, motivate yourself with a fun activity as you take a break from work. An activity like taking a short walk for fresh air can rejuvenate your body.

Listening to music or podcast can also help you focus by eliminating distractions. You will be motivated and hours will pass by so quickly.

13. Have a plan for the day

Hours can drag on at work when you don’t feel like you are making progress on a task or a project. Having a plan to get through your work for the day can give you the motivation and energy to get through the day. You should also start work immediately after you get into the office rather than waste hours trying to figure out what next. A well-thought-out plan help to track your progress and manage your days well.

14. Tackle the undesirable tasks you’ve been putting off

There could be tasks that you have been keeping off due to either lack of time or motivation. Working on those undesirable tasks is a good way to pass hours while making progress in your work. This could be re-filing paperwork that got misplaced, replying to emails or following up with clients. You can heave a sigh of relief and pass hours as you move on to more interesting things.

15. Change your work scenery

Working from the same place can be monotonous, boring and unproductive. If you have the option of working from a different location, this can be life-changing. There is something about a new working environment that is motivating. It could be a simple change like a library, cafe, co-working space or a different office. You will be re-energized and happy in your work and you will wonder where the time goes.

Time and tide wait for no man, and every moment of your life counts as none of it ever returns to you. However, when time seems to be dragging you are not sure what to do. When you feel like hours or days crawling there are creative ways to pass time. The above tips will teach you how to make time go faster in your everyday, school or professional life.

READ ALSO: Planning tips: learn how to make the most out of your day

Legit.ng published an article about planning tips. Planning is one of the most important things if you want to succeed in life. It is often said that failure to plan is planning to fail, and effective planning could help you accomplish your dreams. These planning tips will assist you to make the most of your day.

Many successful people have a plan in life and this helps them reach their goals. Whether it’s your personal or professional life, you need to prepare for things ahead of time. This helps to avoid procrastination as you know what is expected of you. The right planning tips will help you achieve success much faster.

Source: Legit.ng