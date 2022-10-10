53 inspirational new job quotes that will help you fit right in

Finding a new job comes with a range of mixed feelings. You can feel excited and scared because you don't know what to expect in your new working environment. Thus, you need words of encouragement to motivate you as you adapt to those changes. This article has a collection of new job quotes that will help you fit right in the new working environment.

Photo: pexels.com, @felixmittermeier (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Working in a new environment can be confusing and stressful, especially in the first few weeks. However, you can make things easier and smoother by anticipating the challenges and changes ahead of you. New job quotes will help you as you make your transition into the new environment by inspiring you and giving you the confidence you need as you start your new job.

Inspirational new job quotes

When you find a new job, everything changes, the working environment and maybe the tasks you will be carrying out. For this reason, you need words of encouragement for the new job to help you adapt to the sudden changes.

If we all did the things we are capable of, we would literally astound ourselves. –Thomas Edison

By doing, you become employable. It doesn’t matter what the job is; by working, you learn new things, meet new people and are exposed to new ideas. – Kate Reardon

I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.– Michael Jordan

I think for anybody, regardless of what industry you work in, when you get a new job, and it's progressive in terms of your career, that is one of the best feelings in the world.– Will Poulter

Feeling confident or pretending that you feel confident is necessary to reach for opportunities. It’s a cliché, but opportunities are rarely offered; they’re seized. – Sheryl Sandberg

Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair

I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that's how you grow. When there's that moment of 'Wow, I'm not really sure I can do this,' and you push through those moments, that's when you have a breakthrough.– Marissa Mayer

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

New job motivational quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @tejasprajapati (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you motivate someone for a new job? Sometimes you might not be the one who has found a new job, but maybe one of your friends or family member. You can send them the following quotes:

Only undertake what you can do excellently. There are no prizes for average performance. – Brian Tracy

Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, 'I'm possible! – Audrey Hepburn

Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it. – Lou Holtz

When you get into a tight place, and everything goes against you until it seems that you cannot hold on for a minute longer, never give up, for that is the place and time when the tide will turn. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

It’s time to start living the life we’ve imagined. – Henry James

Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible. — Francis of Assisi

Choose a job you love and never have to work a day in your life. — Confucius

The more you do stuff, the better you get at dealing with how you still fail at it often. – John Mulaney

Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be. – Sonia Ricotti

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going. – Beverly Sills

Quotes for starting a new job

Beginning to work in a new environment with new people shouldn’t give you stomach butterflies. The following starting new job quotes will encourage you as you look forward to working with new people.

Whenever you start a new job, it’s always a bit daunting, the unknown. – Graham Potter

I know how to work to get new jobs and exports that help create more new jobs. – Hillary Clinton

I always looked outside myself for strength and confidence, but it comes from within. It is there all the time. – Anna Freud

I want to reflect on my career, be proud of my work, and be proud that I tried everything. — Jon Stewart

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. – Steve Jobs

Don't be afraid to give your best to what seemingly are small jobs. Every time you conquer one, it makes you that much stronger. If you do the little jobs well, the big ones tend to care for themselves. — William Patten

The time to look for a new job is when you don’t need one. The time to switch jobs is before it feels comfortable. — Seth Godin

Don't let the fear of striking out hold you back. — Babe Ruth

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! — Henry David Thoreau

Inspirational quotes about new job

Photo: pexels.com, @irinairiser (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are good inspirational quotes for a new job? Check the ones below.

Be open to the tremendous changes occurring in the field that interests you. – Leigh Steinberg

Every single job is a challenge. You are walking into a new set, a new character, creating a world and trying to get comfortable to do your best work. – Felicia Day

When suddenly you find yourself on the wrong highway, perhaps it's time for a new job or some new friends. It’s your life, live it. — John Avery

I’m constantly learning with each new job, especially about people, which is important for playing characters. – Jodie Comer

Desire! That's the one secret of every man's career. Not education. Not being born with hidden talents. Desire. – Johnny Carson

If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on. — Sheryl Sandberg

Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom. —General George Patton

A new job is not a new beginning. It is a path to create a new ending.

New job, new beginnings quotes

New beginnings are good because you get new opportunities, meet new people, and learn new things. So as you look forward to a new beginning with a new job, the following quotes will help you fit right in.

You must learn a new way to think before you can master a new way to be. – Marianne Williamson

Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over. – Guy Finley

Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. — Carl Bard

With new jobs, new ideas, and growing confidence that our brightest days lie ahead, Wisconsin is on the move. – Jim Doyle

When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be. – Lao Tzu

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. – George Bernard Shaw

Nothing is more addictive or incredible in life than reinventing yourself and allowing yourself to be different every day. – Thalia

Far and away, life's best prize is the chance to work hard at work worth doing. — Theodore Roosevelt

Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. —Albert Einstein

Starting new job quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @achimbongard (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are searching for good words to encourage and motivate yourself as you start your new job, you might consider the following quotes. You can share them with friends and your loved ones who are struggling to fit into their new jobs.

If you don't feel it, flee from it. Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated. — Paul F. Davis

Find a job you like and add five days to every week. – H. Jackson Brown

I still get the jitters every time I start a new job! I love it...it makes you feel alive. — Camille Guaty

Starting a new job is always scary, or at least for me, it's always scary. It's like the first day of school. – Sean Maher

Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. The beginning makes the conditions perfect. — Alan Cohen

Find out what you like doing best, and get someone to pay you for doing it. — Katharine Whitehorn

Many things in life will catch your eye, but only a few will catch your heart. Pursue these. — Michael Nolan

Starting a new job can be nerve-wracking, but it's also exciting. You're embarking on a new future, positioning yourself to write a new story on a clean slate. — Adena Friedman

When you feel that you have reached the end and cannot go one step further when life seems drained of all purpose: What a wonderful opportunity to start over again, to turn over a new page. – Eileen Cadd

Do the best you can in every task, no matter how unimportant it may seem. No one learns more about a problem than the person at the bottom. —Sandra Day O'Connor

Trying to fit into a new working environment comes with many challenges because everything is new, including the people you work with. However, it shouldn't be that difficult if you find the right quotes to inspire you. New job quotes will help you fit in without difficulties because they encourage and motivate you. Hopefully, you find the ones you are looking for to inspire you as you begin a new phase.

READ ALSO: 43 trauma quotes to help you in your journey towards healing

Legit.ng recently published an article about 43 trauma quotes to help you in your journey towards healing. Healing from trauma can take time and requires patience from the people around you. Trauma can be caused by bad experiences in life.

Recovering from trauma is possible, especially if you have people who understand you and what you are going through.

Source: Legit.ng