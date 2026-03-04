UK Announces Ban on Student Visas for 4 Countries, Gives Reason
- United Kingdom bans student visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan
- Home Secretary calls decision unprecedented to combat asylum seekers exploiting generosity
- Claims for asylum from these countries surged over 470% since 2021
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
London, UK - The United Kingdom government has announced a ban on student visas for people from four countries across the world.
The UK Home Office announced that the country will cease issuing student visas to individuals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.
It said the decision was taken to put an end to asylum seekers who enter Britain through legal routes.
UK stops student visas for 4 countries
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was "taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity."
As reported by DW, the UK will also suspend skilled work visas for people from Afghanistan.
This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
"An 'emergency brake' on visas has been imposed for the first time on nationals from four countries following a surge in asylum claims from legal routes."
According to the UK Home Office, the number of students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Sudan, and Myanmar who have applied for asylum had "rocketed" by more than 470% between 2021 and 2025.
The Home Office further explained that since 2021, almost 135,000 people have entered the country legally on visas before subsequently lodging asylum claims.
UK announces new visa changes for Nigerians.
Recall that UK Visas and Immigration said visitors who require a visa will receive only an eVisa from February 25, 2026.
The eVisa is a digital record of a traveller’s identity and immigration status, replacing BRPs, BRCs, and passport visa stickers.
Travellers must create a UKVI account to view their eVisa and can generate a share code to prove their status.
Read more stories on UK student, work visas:
- Explainer: How do I get a UK student visa from Nigeria?
- UK Updates Immigration Policy For Nigerians Applying For Study And Work Visas, What You Should Know
- UK Government Gives Student Visas to 59,053 Nigerians in 2022, Highest in Four Years
- CoS: UK Government Releases New List of Companies Ready to Sponsor Nigerian Work Visa in 2026
- ETA 2026: UK Introduces New Electronic Travel Authorisation System for Visitors from 85 Countries
- UK Plans Zero Visa Fees To Attract Global Talent, Including Nigerians, Lists Criteria
- UK Announces New Requirement To Secure Work Visa From 2026, Nigerians Affected
- UK Reduces Post-Study Work Visa for Nigerians after Banning Employment in 100 Job Roles
- UK Announces E-visas, Issues New Directives to Nigerians Applying for Study, Work Visas
Nigeria ranks fourth in UK study visa grants in 2025
Legit.ng also reported that the United Kingdom recorded a surge in study visas granted to international students as of September 2025.
Nigeria ranked fourth with 36,839 visas, placing it ahead of countries such as Nepal and the United States.
India, China, and Pakistan led the list, reflecting the continued dominance of Asian nations in UK student migration.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.