London, UK - The United Kingdom government has announced a ban on student visas for people from four countries across the world.

The UK Home Office announced that the country will cease issuing student visas to individuals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

It said the decision was taken to put an end to asylum seekers who enter Britain through legal routes.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was "taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity."

As reported by DW, the UK will also suspend skilled work visas ​for people from Afghanistan.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

"An 'emergency brake' on visas ‌has been ‌imposed for ​the first time on nationals from ​four countries following a ⁠surge ​in asylum ​claims from ​legal routes." ‌

According to the UK Home Office, the number of students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Sudan, and Myanmar who have applied for asylum had "rocketed" by more than 470% between 2021 and 2025.

The Home Office further explained that since 2021, almost 135,000 people have entered the country legally on visas before subsequently lodging asylum claims.

