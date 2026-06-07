Veteran Nigerian singer SkyB expressed disappointment over his junior colleague Burna Boy

He made claims about how he helped build up the Grammy winner during the early stages of his career

SkyB, on a recent podcast, spoke on how he played a key role in promoting the Port Harcourt music scene

Veteran Nigerian singer, SkyB, has voiced his disappointment over what he describes as neglect from Port Harcourt’s new generation of music stars, including Grammy award-winning Burna Boy.

Speaking on the latest episode of the KAA Truth podcast, the Pray For Me crooner reflected on his contributions to the Port Harcourt music scene and lamented that those he once supported have now distanced themselves.

SkyB reveals the pain behind his fallout with Burna Boy. Credit: @skybofficial, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

“I once gave a PA to the Governor an artiste’s number, and he called the artiste and told him he wants him to perform with me at an event and the artiste declined that he doesn’t want to share stage with me,” SkyB revealed. “The artiste rejected the contract because he doesn’t want me to be part of the deal.”

SkyB recalled helping artists such as Mr. 2Kay and Timaya during his prime, stressing that he and others made sacrifices to build the Port Harcourt music industry.

“These are brothers I have helped in the past. We invested a lot of resources,” he said.

The singer expressed particular frustration with Burna Boy, who he believes has failed to acknowledge those who paved the way for his success.

“What is annoying me most now is Burna Boy coming into the limelight and not remembering me and those who paved the way for Port Harcourt musicians. He is supposed to support me financially or collaborate with me to rejuvenate my career. That is the problem I am having,” SkyB lamented.

He further suggested that tribal sentiments may play a role in the lack of support he has received.

“Assuming I am a Yoruba or an Igbo man, maybe they could have considered helping me. But because I am from Rivers the envy is too much,” he added.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to SkyB's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nonlikeray said:

"Even if he wants to support you, that entitlement talk of ‘paving the way’ for him will only push him away; nobody owns anyone's success except God."

domingo_loso

"Pave way as you be Julius Berger."

buna_amina

"Why u no pave way for yourself too."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"How many of you remember this man 🫵."

_c.sochima

"Una no dy ever pave way for una selves 😂."

am_timebomb

"I go use Timberland match all of dem,go soon reach ur side😂."

wendy_adammaa

"lol. Go hold am for neckkk nah."

shez_wendy said:

"How can u pave way for someone else but yourself ?"

Veteran singer SkyB alleges Burna Boy turned his back on him after early support. Credit: @skybofficial

Source: Instagram

Sky B accuses Lucky Udu of a staged poverty interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sky B accused media personality Lucky Udu of staging a fraudulent interview to portray him as poor and solicit donations from Nigerians.

Sky B, known for his 2000s hit "Ma Bebe," claimed that the entire interview had been scripted by Udu, who had manipulated him into pretending to be destitute despite his stable life.

He said he owned a one-storey eight-bedroom apartment, a 2012 Jaguar, a fully equipped office, and other assets, insisting he has never been broke. The video statement trended online, sparking backlash with netizens calling both scammers, demanding refunds, and questioning Sky B's motives.

Source: Legit.ng