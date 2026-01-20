The United Kingdom recorded a surge in study visas granted to international students as of September 2025

Nigeria ranked fourth with 36,839 visas, placing it ahead of countries such as Nepal and the United States

India, China and Pakistan led the list, reflecting the continued dominance of Asian nations in UK student migration

The United Kingdom reported a significant rise in study visas granted to international students as of September 2025. Official figures showed that India led the list with 101,229 visas, followed by China with 89,656 and Pakistan with 39,497.

Nigeria was ranked fourth, with 36,839 study visas issued, highlighting the country’s growing presence in the UK’s education sector, according to The Cable.

Nigeria ranks fourth in UK study visas, showing strong demand for international education opportunities. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria study visa ranking

Nigeria’s position as the fourth largest recipient of UK study visas reflected the increasing demand among Nigerian students for higher education opportunities abroad. It was noted that this figure placed Nigeria ahead of countries such as Nepal, the United States, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The numbers suggested that Nigerian students continued to view the UK as a preferred destination for academic advancement.

The data also revealed that after Nigeria, Nepal followed with 21,681 visas, while the United States recorded 16,702. Bangladesh secured 12,708 visas, Saudi Arabia 6,256, and Turkey 5,893.

Other countries such as Kuwait, Malaysia, Ghana and Sri Lanka each recorded between 4,700 and 5,100 visas. European nations, including Germany, France and Spain, also featured in the top 20, though their figures were lower compared to Asian and African countries.

International students choose the UK as Nigeria secures fourth place in study visa grants. Photo credit: Peeterv/Getty

Source: Depositphotos

Analysis of study visa trends

It was observed that the dominance of India and China in the figures was consistent with past trends, as both countries had long been major sources of international students in the UK.

Pakistan’s rise to third place was seen as notable, while Nigeria’s fourth position confirmed its strong demand for UK education. The combined total of visas granted to other countries stood at 62,086, showing that interest in UK study opportunities remained widespread across different regions.

Speaking with Legit.ng, AbdulRasheed Hussain, a policy analyst based in Nigeria, analysed Nigeria’s global education mobility:

“Nigeria’s ranking in UK study visas actually reflects the country’s growing demand for international education and its strong presence in the global academic migration trend. It also places it ahead of nations like Nepal and the United States. This highlights both the aspirations of Nigerian students and the UK’s continued appeal as a preferred destination for higher learning.”

See the full list below:

1. India 🇮🇳: 101,229

2. ⁠China 🇨🇳: 89,656

3. ⁠Pakistan 🇵🇰: 39,497

4. ⁠Nigeria 🇳🇬: 36,839

5. ⁠Nepal 🇳🇵: 21,681

6. ⁠United States 🇺🇸: 16,702

7. ⁠Bangladesh 🇧🇩: 12,708

8. ⁠Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦: 6,256

9. ⁠Turkey 🇹🇷: 5,893

10. ⁠Kuwait 🇰🇼: 5,149

11. ⁠Malaysia 🇲🇾: 4,935

12. ⁠Ghana 🇬🇭: 4,915

13. ⁠Sri Lanka 🇱🇰: 4,775

14. ⁠Hong Kong 🇭🇰: 4,521

15. ⁠Germany 🇩🇪: 4,250

16. ⁠France 🇫🇷: 4,170

17. ⁠Canada 🇨🇦: 4,076

18. ⁠South Korea 🇰🇷: 3,815

19. ⁠Thailand 🇹🇭: 3,439

20. ⁠Spain 🇪🇸: 3,332

Others: 62,086

See the X post below:

Minimum monthly wages across African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Minimum wages across Africa showed sharp differences in earnings, according to figures converted into US dollars using the Oando Currency Converter as of January 16, 2026. The data, reported by Cable Index, showed that Mauritius had the highest minimum wage among the selected countries, while Ethiopia recorded the lowest.

The figures highlighted how wage levels varied across the continent, reflecting differences in economic strength, labour market conditions and government policies. Countries in North Africa, such as Mauritius, Morocco and Algeria, were reported to have higher wage floors compared with many nations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng