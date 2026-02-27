ETA 2026: UK Introduces New Electronic Travel Authorisation System for Visitors from 85 Countries
- The United Kingdom is introducing a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system that will change how visitors enter the country
- From February 25, 2026, citizens of 85 countries, including the US and Australia, must apply for an ETA before travelling
- The government said the scheme will make immigration faster and more secure, but dual nationals are already facing challenges under the new rules
From Wednesday, February 25, 2026, citizens of 85 countries, including the United States and Australia, must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the United Kingdom.
The government said the new system will make immigration faster, smoother, and more secure.
What is ETA, and who needs it?
According to the BBC, ETA is a digital permission that allows travellers to visit the UK for short stays.
• It applies to most people who previously travelled visa-free.
• Once approved, ETA is valid for two years or until the traveller’s passport expires.
• It allows multiple visits of up to six months for tourism, business, or short-term study.
• Transit passengers crossing the UK border also need an ETA, but those who remain airside in airports do not.
• Longer stays for work or study still require a visa.
British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. Other exceptions include children travelling from France on school trips and people with settled status.
How to apply for an ETA
Applying for an ETA costs £16, though the government plans to raise the fee to £20 in the future.
• Applications are made via the official app on Google Play or Apple App Store.
• Travellers must provide passport details, contact information, a photo, and answer security questions.
• The same passport used for the application must be used for travel.
• Most applications are processed within minutes, but travellers are advised to apply at least three working days before departure.
• If refused, applicants cannot appeal but may apply for a visa instead.
How ETA is enforced
Airlines, rail, and shipping companies now use digital tools to check ETA status with the UK Home Office.
• ETA is electronically linked to the traveller’s passport, so no paper copy is required, though keeping one is recommended.
• Travellers must still pass through passport control, where entry can be refused even with a valid ETA.
ETA: Challenges for dual nationals
Dual nationals face difficulties under the new rules.
• They cannot apply for an ETA and must travel with a British passport or a certificate of entitlement linked to their other nationality passport.
• Without these documents, they risk being denied entry.
• A British passport costs about £100, while a certificate of entitlement costs £589 and takes weeks to process.
Some dual nationals told the BBC they have struggled to obtain documents in time, leaving them stranded abroad.
Other countries using ETA systems
The UK joins nations such as Canada and the US in adopting ETA systems.
• Canada charges 7 Canadian dollars (£3.78).
• The US charges $40.27 (£29.75).
Travellers from 85 countries and territories must now apply for an ETA, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, and most EU nations.
Here is the full list:
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
Austria
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belgium
Belize
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Guyana
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Israel
Japan
Kiribati
Kuwait
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao Special Administrative Region
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Federated States of Micronesia
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Norway
Oman
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Samoa
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Seychelles
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tonga
Tuvalu
United Arab Emirates
United States
Uruguay
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.