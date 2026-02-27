The United Kingdom is introducing a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system that will change how visitors enter the country

From February 25, 2026, citizens of 85 countries, including the US and Australia, must apply for an ETA before travelling

The government said the scheme will make immigration faster and more secure, but dual nationals are already facing challenges under the new rules

From Wednesday, February 25, 2026, citizens of 85 countries, including the United States and Australia, must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the United Kingdom.

The government said the new system will make immigration faster, smoother, and more secure.

UK introduces ETA system for visitors from 85 countries. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What is ETA, and who needs it?

According to the BBC, ETA is a digital permission that allows travellers to visit the UK for short stays.

• It applies to most people who previously travelled visa-free.

• Once approved, ETA is valid for two years or until the traveller’s passport expires.

• It allows multiple visits of up to six months for tourism, business, or short-term study.

• Transit passengers crossing the UK border also need an ETA, but those who remain airside in airports do not.

• Longer stays for work or study still require a visa.

British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. Other exceptions include children travelling from France on school trips and people with settled status.

How to apply for an ETA

Applying for an ETA costs £16, though the government plans to raise the fee to £20 in the future.

• Applications are made via the official app on Google Play or Apple App Store.

• Travellers must provide passport details, contact information, a photo, and answer security questions.

• The same passport used for the application must be used for travel.

• Most applications are processed within minutes, but travellers are advised to apply at least three working days before departure.

• If refused, applicants cannot appeal but may apply for a visa instead.

How ETA is enforced

Airlines, rail, and shipping companies now use digital tools to check ETA status with the UK Home Office.

• ETA is electronically linked to the traveller’s passport, so no paper copy is required, though keeping one is recommended.

• Travellers must still pass through passport control, where entry can be refused even with a valid ETA.

ETA: Challenges for dual nationals

Dual nationals face difficulties under the new rules.

• They cannot apply for an ETA and must travel with a British passport or a certificate of entitlement linked to their other nationality passport.

• Without these documents, they risk being denied entry.

• A British passport costs about £100, while a certificate of entitlement costs £589 and takes weeks to process.

Some dual nationals told the BBC they have struggled to obtain documents in time, leaving them stranded abroad.

Dual nationals face challenges under new UK travel rules. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Other countries using ETA systems

The UK joins nations such as Canada and the US in adopting ETA systems.

• Canada charges 7 Canadian dollars (£3.78).

• The US charges $40.27 (£29.75).

Travellers from 85 countries and territories must now apply for an ETA, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, and most EU nations.

Here is the full list:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Federated States of Micronesia

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Samoa

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tonga

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay

Vatican City

Source: Legit.ng