Zadok Yohanna recently became the most expensive Nigerian teen footballer with a £21.5 million transfer to Brighton in England

Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki urged genuine support for football academies in Africa's most populous nation to nurture talent like Yohanna

Saraki explained in a post on X that he champions sports as a major youth development pathway in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has reiterated that sport is “a pathway for youth development.”

Legit.ng reports that Saraki was reacting to the trending transfer update of Nigerian wonderkid Zadok Yohanna.

Senator Bukola Saraki hails Zadok Yohanna’s historic EPL move, saying sports remain a key pathway for youth development in Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialBHAFC, @kenkenlewu, @premierleague

Source: Twitter

Yohanna, 18, signed for English Premier League (EPL) club Brighton & Hove Albion from AIK Stockholm in Sweden.

The transfer, made official and public on Saturday, June 6, 2026, is valued at £21.5 million, pending regulatory approvals, according to the BBC.

The fee makes him the most expensive Nigerian teenage footballer in history, surpassing the £16 million (approximately) that Chelsea paid for John Obi Mikel from Lyn Oslo in 2006.

Yohanna began his career at the Ikon Allah Football Academy in Kaduna, Nigeria, before moving to Sweden in 2025, where he quickly adapted to European football with AIK.

He has made 18 appearances for AIK in the 2026 season in the league and cup, scoring five goals and providing four assists, per Transfermarkt.

Yohanna: Saraki calls for talent development

Speaking on Yohanna’s move, which has been considerably discussed on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), Saraki highlighted the new Brighton signing’s humble beginnings. He stated that Nigeria is never short of talent, encouraging authorities to “look into creating the enabling environment for more football academies aimed at discovering more talents like Zadok Yohanna.”

He praised Yohanna for 'forcing his way into one of the most competitive talent markets on earth'.

The former Nigerian No.3 citizen wrote on his verified X page on Sunday, June 7:

“When people ask me why I still believe in sports as a pathway for youth development, stories like this are part of my answer.

“Somebody sent me the Zadok Yohanna story this morning and honestly, I had to read it twice.

“Born in Bauchi. Moved to Kaduna on his own as a young boy to chase a football dream. Flew to Sweden less than a year ago. And today, at just 18 years old, Brighton have reportedly signed him for £21.5 million, beating some of the biggest clubs in world football to secure his signature. Think about that for a moment."

He continued:

“A teenager from northern Nigeria, armed with little more than talent, discipline and determination, has forced his way into one of the most competitive talent markets on earth.

“This is why I will always believe in investing in young people. Not because every child will become a professional footballer, but because talent exists everywhere in this country. What is often missing is opportunity, structure, support and belief."

Saraki highlights football academy's impact

Furthermore, Saraki proudly highlighted the impact of his football institutions, Kwara Football Academy and ABS Ilorin FC, noting that they have created opportunities for players such as Dennis Emmanuel Bonaventure, Benjamin Frederick, Olusegun Oakunle, David Okoromi, Mubarak Gata, and several others now playing for clubs both within Nigeria and abroad.

He stated:

“Nigerians are an extraordinarily talented people. That has never been in question. What stories like Zadok’s remind us is what can happen when talent meets opportunity.

“I encourage the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the National Institute for Sports, to look into creating the enabling environment for more football academies aimed at discovering more talents like Zadok Yohanna, as the global searchlight beams on Nigeria as the football destination for Africa."

Zadok Yohanna of AIK celebrates after scoring 2-0 during a Swedish Cup. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

The former Kwara state governor added:

“To every young person chasing a dream that seems impossible today: keep going. Your current circumstances do not have to define your future."

He concluded:

“And to Zadok: Congratulations! The whole world can now see your talent, but this is only the beginning. Keep working, stay grounded, and never forget the journey that brought you here. As you said yourself, “I know where I came from.” Hold on to that mindset.”

Read more on Zadok Yohanna:

Yohanna deal brings academy windfall

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yohanna's transfer from AIK Stockholm to Brighton & Hove Albion is not only a landmark move for the player but also a potentially life-changing deal for the academy that helped shape his early career.

For Yohanna's reported £21.5 million transfer, five per cent of the fee equals £1.075 million. That amount is then shared among the clubs responsible for his football education during his formative years, which, in this case, goes to Ikoh Allah Football Academy.

Source: Legit.ng