The British High Commission in Abuja has announced a major change in the United Kingdom’s visa process for Nigerian nationals applying for study and work permits.
Starting from 15 July 2025, successful applicants will begin receiving digital visas known as eVisas, instead of the traditional visa vignette stickers placed in passports.
The new system is part of the UK Government’s broader effort to build a fully digital immigration process, aimed at improving efficiency, convenience, and security.
Only new applications affected
According to the Commission’s statement, the policy change will only affect applications submitted on or after 15 July 2025.
Any applications received before that date will continue under the current procedure, which involves submitting a passport at the Visa Application Centre and receiving a physical visa sticker.
“From 15 July 2025, most individuals applying to enter the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer receive a physical visa sticker (vignette) in their passport,” the Commission stated.
The commission added:
“Instead, successful applicants will be issued an eVisa — a secure, online record of their immigration status.”
Biometric submission still required
Despite the shift to digital, all applicants must still attend a Visa Application Centre to provide their biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs.
Once approved, they will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) with their visa decision and instructions to set up a UKVI account for accessing the eVisa.
Applicants without the need for a vignette will be allowed to take their passports home on the same day they submit biometrics.
UK says the move is aimed at speed, security, and simplicity
The Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission in Abuja, Gill Atkinson Obe, explained the reasoning behind the change.
“We’re making it easier and faster for Nigerians to travel to the UK. This is a further big step towards a fully digital UK immigration system — making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families," she said.
Some applicants will still receive visa stickers
The High Commission clarified that not all applicants would switch to eVisas immediately.
Those applying as dependants (e.g., spouses or children of students or workers) and individuals applying for visitor visas will continue to receive visa vignette stickers for the time being.
eVisas now used in place of residence permits
According to the statement, eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) for people granted stay in the UK for more than six months.
Users with a UKVI account can now access their immigration records and share them with employers, landlords, or other authorised parties through the “View and Prove” service.
How to obtain an eVisa:
- To receive an eVisa, applicants must:
- Apply online via the official UK government website (gov.uk)
- Attend a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information
- Take their passport home the same day if no vignette is needed
- Follow the instructions in the decision letter, including setting up a UKVI account
Source: Legit.ng
