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The United Arab Emirates has announced the suspension of new visa issuance for nationals of three African countries as part of efforts to strengthen its response to concerns surrounding the Ebola virus.

The affected countries are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Full List: UAE Suspends Issuing Visas to 3 African Countries, Gives Reason

Source: Getty Images

The decision was jointly announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Restrictions take effect immediately

According to the authorities, the suspension covers all newly issued visas, including visit visas, and took effect from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

In a statement, the agencies said the measures form part of the UAE's "proactive and preventive efforts to strengthen national preparedness and respond to developments related to the Ebola virus."

They added that the restriction could be extended depending on future developments.

Entry curbs announced

The authorities further stated that travellers arriving from the three countries would not be permitted entry into the UAE, including those travelling through other countries, unless they have remained outside the affected nations for more than 21 days before arrival.

However, transit flight operations will continue without disruption, while cargo services between the UAE and the three countries will also remain operational.

Authorities continue monitoring situation

NCEMA and ICP said they would continue to monitor the Ebola situation closely in collaboration with local and international partners.

The agencies noted that further measures could be introduced where necessary, based on ongoing risk assessments and approved public health standards.

Source: Legit.ng